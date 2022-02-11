I was in my office Saturday night eagerly awaiting the results of the BC?Liberal leadership contest.
A mere moments after Kevin Falcon was declared the fifth-ballot winner, the NDP sent a press release to media outlets:?“‘A leader from the past’ and other things Kevin Falcon’s MLAs are saying about him.”
The media release included nasty quotes made during the campaign by Falcon’s challengers, among them Kelowna’s Renee Merrifield.
The author of the press release needs a class in remedial English. She confuses past and present tense, perhaps deliberately. None of the nine quotes in the press release were fresh.
This is what’s wrong with politics at all levels. The public would much rather read: “Congratulations Kevin?Falcon and we look forward to working with you. Thank you to the others for participating in the democratic process.”
When Erin O’Toole was ousted by his Conservatives, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered kind words to O’Toole.
Let Falcon enjoy his moment. Save the nastiness for the next election.
————
It’s not a happy movie, but if you can make it through the first 20 minutes of “The Power of the Dog,”?(now on Netflix and in limited theatrical release), it has a wonderful payoff.
The frontrunner to win best picture, director and supporting actor — plus several technical awards — at this spring’s Academy Awards,?I highly recommend it.
The movie is a western that has nothing to do with dogs. It’s title is taken from scripture.
You’ve experienced a great movie when you’re still thinking about it days later.
————
Lockdowns and travel advisories need to apply to everyone. Exclusions should never be made for the likes of Boris Johnson’s pompous bureaucrats (at a time when the Queen sat alone in a church mourning her husband’s death) and the leader of the Ontario Liberal party.
————
The best Poirot ever — Albert Finney in “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974). Nobody comes close.
————
Youth sport, service clubs, strata councils, not-for-profits. As witnessed this week by the Pinnacles Football?Club, volunteer-run groups often have power struggles.
The Pinnacles, based in the South Okanagan, have had tons of coaches and executive members resign in what appears to be an issue over a power struggle with a handful of parents.
Volunteer groups often fail to grasp compromise.
Give Ed Schneider at the Many?Hats Theatre Co. in Penticton a call for guidance. Their co-op has operated for close to 20 years and nobody has ever quit their board or left to form their own group... and these are actors!
—————
For the record, I am opposed to the protests in Ottawa which have since spewed to Windsor, Ont. where $300 million a day of food and supplies is being prevented from crossing the Ambassador Bridge to Detroit. Do anti-vaxxers, who claim to be concerned with the damage lockdowns have done to the economy, want the price of food to explode or for life-saving supplies to not be delivered? Plants in Michigan have already issued temporary layoffs.
I fully support the right to peaceful demonstration and freedom of speech, but not when it interrupts the daily lives of vulnerable individuals for any extended period of time.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca