Dear Editor: Whether you live in the Gyro beach area, or close by, there is a lack of parking. It will only get worse with all the new development in the Mission area.
I propose the city thinks seriously about building a parkade, which could service not only the shopping, but also the new Abbott and Cedar beach park, along with the Gyro beach area,
The perfect place would be where the United Church was demolished and the surrounding vacant property.
Although this simple idea will probably clash with the city and growing development in the area, it certainly should be entertained as a viable idea.
Linda Yandel, Kelowna
City utility crews respond promptly to water emergency
Dear Editor: Last night, upon hearing water running and finding the backyard underwater, we turned off the irrigation system – no change – then the water main – ah success!
It was almost 10 p.m. so a call to the after-hours emergency line got me through to the fire department, which answers these calls.
The person on the phone said he’d call the utility department and within 30 minutes, we had a lovely young fellow named Jesse arrive at the house.
He quickly isolated the area of concern and called in the troops. Within another half hour, we had five trucks at the back of our property and those folks quickly got to work, isolated the water main and the leak and had it repaired and were on their way by 12:30 a.m.
This is phenomenal response time by these folks and we wanted to share our thanks for the great work that they do through the night hours.
Many thanks for fixing the problem, saving our valuable water, and leaving the property in good shape. They will be back to finish up the hole which was covered by a guard till done. So many things are done while the rest of us sleep away the night.
Don and Bettina Garry, Kelowna
Brinkerhoff deserves vote in byelection
Dear Editor: The school board trustee byelection is this Saturday. I am delighted to vote for Joyce Brinkerhoff. She was a trustee and should be re-elected.
I have personally known Joyce and her husband, John, a local physician, for 35 years. Over the years she has impressed me as a woman of vision, conviction, passion, hard work, determination, enthusiasm in serving her community in an extensive array of involvements.
A school trustee is, as its name suggests, a person entrusted by the community to watch over or help guide the administration as they implement the education of the community’s most valuable assets, our children and youth.
On her vision, Joyce reflects “I am able and willing to commit the considerable time and energy necessary to fulfill those responsibilities. I am a person of integrity, a good team player and want our school district to continue to be one where all children can flourish while learning.”
Joyce’s experience is impressive, extensive, far reaching, including:
— Experienced school trustee from 2011 -2014 — an advantage in a mid-term election.
— Her four children have all attended School District 23, and currently nine of her 11 grandchildren are also registered in the district, from kindergarten through high school.
— Active member of Parent Advisory Council. Served two years as Central Okanagan PAC representative.
— Former English as a Second Language teacher
— Business manager of her husband’s medical clinic
— Appointed by the Deputy Vice Chancellor for a two-year term to the UBC Okanagan committee on equity and inclusion
— Currently serving as long-term member of the community-based United Against Discrimination Network
— Ongoing member of SD 23 Harmony Day Committee
— Served as co-president of the Intercultural Society of the Central Okanagan, actively promoting Indigenous programming
— Founding member, and volunteer executive director of Global Citizen events.
Joyce has received extensive recognition and awards for her volunteer work in the community including:
— Journey Home Task Force (Kelowna’s homelessness Initiative)
— Hope for the Nations (children at risk worldwide)
— Food for Thought (breakfast program in local Kelowna schools)
— Metro Community (coming alongside the local street community)
Her experience is unique. Our community is blessed she is willing to continue to serve. I’m voting for her, honored to endorse and support her.
Eileen Collins, Kelowna
Rapid tests would help in the fight against COVID
Dear Editor: In my June 10 letter I quoted Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist and assistant professor at the Faculty of Information (University of Toronto).
When Furness said “Rapid tests do not produce false positives,” he did not mean can’t ever produce a false positive, but pretty close.
Notice he said the rapid test “answers the most important question, which is: ‘Are you a risk to other people right now?’ That’s the question it answers, and it does it extremely well, close to 100%.”
According to Furness, refusing (or not requiring) ongoing rapid testing of care home workers and visitors means health authorities miss 100% of cases they would have caught had they done the testing.
The National Institute on Ageing (Ryerson University) is Canada’s only think tank dedicated to policy solutions for the aging population. If one searches online for the “NIA Long Term Care COVID-19 Tracker” (etc-covid19-tracker.ca) and clicks “Canadian Summary,” a pop-up chart will display information including the total number of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes.
To date, across Canada there has been a shocking 15,233 resident deaths and 30 staff deaths.
Last March, a news story referenced the Canadian Institute for Health Information, which released a report showing Canada had the worst record for COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes, compared with other wealthy countries.
Dr. Samir Sinha, director of health policy research and co-chair at the National Institute on Ageing, said: “We spend 30% less on the provision of long-term care in Canada versus what other industrialized nations spend.
“We spend most of our long-term care dollars on institutionalizing people into care homes versus caring for them in their own homes. And because we spend so much less in general on providing long-term care in Canada, we end up tending to have poor paid staff, poor quality facilities. I mean, it varies province to province and territory to territory, but by and large, we don’t have a well-funded system.”
Last month, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce welcomed the federal government’s plan to work with the chamber network to distribute hundreds of thousands of free COVID-19 rapid test kits to businesses across the country. Chambers in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario all expressed interest in the distribution project.
Last week, I emailed about 80 B.C. chambers of commerce and inquired if their chamber has expressed interest in helping to acquire and distribute free rapid tests to businesses in their community.
The response so far? Crickets.
Canada has a long way to go before we reach herd immunity, and rapid testing can play an important role in keeping workers safe, customers safe, and helping businesses stay open.
Google “Government of Canada increases access to COVID-19 rapid testing for workers” and “Free rapid tests for your employees” on the Government of Canada website.
David Buckna, Kelowna
West Kelowna creating a ghetto for the homeless
Dear Editor: Congratulations to the mayor and council of West Kelowna on creating a 21st-century ghetto or residential school equivalent with our new homeless shelter in the centre of a working gravel pit and crushing operation.
But there will be a cement wall, dust mitigation, and some trees planted to make the ghetto look better on paper, but still a ghetto. Will the support staff be willing to relocate?
Out of sight, out of mind for the homeless people displaced from the United Church site, where they were in transitional housing space, waiting for assisted housing support as they tried to rehabilitate from various addictions, mental and physical health conditions.
This location moves them as far away as possible from pharmacies, the bus exchange, grocery stores, social assistance offices, urgent-care medical centre, churches and the limited social network they have.
What started as a temporary relocation is now planned for three or four years and beyond, based on the time it has taken this city to get previous housing.
This ranks up there with all the other great planning recommendations coming out of city hall: the civic centre, defeated by plebiscite; changing the Gellatly-Boucherie road beach, playground and wine trail into a truck route, defeated by citizen petitions; building a soccer dome without meeting the city’s own parking or washroom standards, and then finding they built it over a major pipeline; designing the Boucherie Road wine trail extension sidewalks with the power lines in the centre of the sidewalks; designing the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant and expecting a gift of Crown land, getting none, so buying a $1-million site only to find there were mitigation needs for endangered species and road improvements; and planning a new City Hall/Library on a recreation site, preventing future expansion of the aquatic centre.
Yes, the city planner and council have an unenviable track record of errors, omissions and mistakes in planning and execution of infrastructure projects.
This is a disaster on a human level, not merely a financial and operational one.
In Westbank, there are several sites that could be utilized, but appear not to have been considered for this temporary facility. Perhaps the city should move its offices to the proposed site, so staff can fully appreciate the utter ridiculousness of the proposal.
A ghetto is a ghetto is a ghetto. City employees wouldn’t work in a gravel pit; and we as citizens, nor you as government, shouldn’t put the homeless there either.
Doug Waines, West Kelowna