Kathy Pierre, rural trustee for the Okanagan Skaha School District, has announced she won’t seek re-election in October. Pierre, who knocked off a longtime incumbent by 11 votes in the 2018 election, did a superb job — very thorough, well researched and she delivered positive change to the board.
It was great that the people of Naramata, Kaleden and West Bench elected a First Nation person to the board — the first time since Archie Jack more than 25 years ago.
Pierre’s presence will be missed.
—————
Congratulations to the staff and ownership of Cobs Bread on Riverside Drive in Penticton and their customers. Their annual “doughnation” total from the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary fundraiser was $5,100.
—————
With apologies to all the hockey fans who read our newspaper, the sport with the best playoff structure is football. Hands down!
In the NFL and CFL it goes down to one game, bring your A game or you go home. Ditto for the March Madness basketball tournament.
In football, there are far fewer regular season games which means every game is important. From a fan standpoint, it’s easier to follow.
Having a best-of-seven playoff keeps the excitement going and it’s lucrative to the team owners, but it also means there’s less chance of an upset. The superior team usually wins a best-of-seven.
—————
A common refrain in the business world and public sector is that “it’s always been done that way.” So, in other words, nothing ever changes.
I can draw parallels between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World.
The State of Florida is ready to strip Disney World of its self-governing authority. Obviously, this is in retaliation to Disney’s opposition to a new law that limits the teaching of LGBTQ issues in Florida schools.
How Mickey Mouse is that? (Sorry, I couldn’t resist.)
While this appears to be solely an act of vengeance on the part of DeSantis, Disney probably never should have had that sweetheart arrangement to begin with.
But, good for Disney for standing up for our LGBTQ youth.
—————
I realize Premier John Horgan underwent cancer treatment, but he still shouldn’t be dropping F bombs on the floor of the Legislature. You can have a great scrap without having to use four-letter words.
—————
With the announcement of two musical greats passing, Wednesday was a bad day for music in Western Canada. Gone are Susan Jacks (Which Way You Goin’ Billy?, You Don't Know What Love Is) and Shane Yellowbird (Pickup Truck, Beautiful Concept).
With Jacks on lead, the Poppy Family reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 at a time when very few Canadian acts ever achieved commercial relevance in the States.
Yellowbird, meanwhile, played many times over the years in the Okanagan. He was only 42 and leaves behind a fiance and four children.
—————
The annual service commemorating the heroics in the Battle of the Atlantic (1939-45) is being held outside the SS Sicamous in Penticton on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. The free event is open to everyone. Thank you to the Penticton Navy Veterans for again organizing this.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald