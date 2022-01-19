Re: “Find legitimate jobs for protesters,” Letters, Jan 15:
Dear Editor: I support of the actions of “tree-hugging heretics” as Paul Crossley of Penticton refers to the thousands of ancient tree, primary forest and old-growth defenders, province-wide.
We hold the lawful right to protest; history proves we must push the legal system to make necessary changes for a better society for all, especially the environment. I wonder if Crossley would label the Abolitionists “heretics,” the Suffragettes “negligent dissenters,” the anti-commercial whaling movement “nonconformists” or the no tobacco advertising lobbyists “bellyachers.” To oppose the Stasi was illegal, so is defending freedom “out of line?”
Throughout history, defenders and protesters have had to resort to unsanctioned acts to gain lawful rights and freedoms —because it’s law doesn’t make it right.
Clear-cut industrial logging Crown forests has failed B.C. taxpayers.
Not only are commercial deforestation actions causing dirty drinking water, floods, droughts, wildfires, missing salmon, extirpated caribou and biodiversity loss, all this collateral damage is still not maintaining logging jobs, providing trees to local mills nor supporting vibrant forestry communities.
After decades believing logging is king, we need to know it does not support our economy with any resource extraction nostalgia or benefits of the past. Only 1.9% of B.C.’s workforce remains in forestry, and only 2.69% of provincial GDP is gained from province-wide landscape destruction. Logging ranks 15th in industries, well behind tourism. Only a handful of northern logging communities still have trees, numbers are dropping daily.
The most insulting yet lesser-known fact of today’s trickle-down economics is government privatizes all the profits and socializes all the risks and clean up from our logging licensees, including annual handouts for timber industry nearing $1 million, daily!
These include four subsidies: Forest Management, BC Hydro, Carbon Emissions, Loss of Carbon Sequestration Capacity plus gifts masquerading as grants from Forestry Enhancement Society. Indeed, forestry is not paying the bills, folks. We are.
I acknowledge and appreciate Fairy Creek defenders and all other old-growth protesters who gather to protect our remaining primary forest; as old-growth panel author, Dr. Gary Merkel, fears, before we log every last stick.
Taryn Skalbania, Peachland
Language police not welcome here
Re: Why we say kilo-metre rather than kil-o-metre (Letter, Jan. 7)
Dear Editor: Peter Basham, you must be British, but I am Canadian/American, so my reply: “Sorry, but I’ll say kilOmeter any damn way that I want!”
Pat Mulligan, Lake Country
COVID cases much higher than reported
Re: Omicron past its peak, Henry says (The Daily Courier, Jan. 15)
Dear Editor: On Jan. 11, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C.’s fifth COVID wave, fuelled by the Omicron variant, could start to level off in the next few weeks. “We may soon enter the place we see a decline,” Henry said in her briefing.
Three days later, Henry doubled down: “So we think that we hit the peak of community transmission in British Columbia probably this past weekend.”
Anyone who has taken the time to watch Henry’s press briefings in their entirety knows she frequently uses words such as “may,” “probably” and “particularly.”
Many of her comments sound more like “truthiness” -- a term coined by American comedian Stephen Colbert in 2005.
On Jan. 14, SFU professor Sarah (Sally) Otto — who is part of B.C.’s independent COVID-19 modelling group -- was interviewed by CBC’s Aarti Pole.
When asked about Henry’s statement about a decline in Omicron transmission in B.C., Otto countered: “My analysis of the data is saying that it’s too early to say that we’re really passed the peak, and for example, we know that testing has been restricted, especially in those who are younger. People that are older, if you look only at those that are older who are asked to still continue to test, those case numbers are continuing to rise and have not yet peaked, which is what makes me think that the overall drop in case numbers merely reflects the fact that people were asked not to test, and a lot of people can no longer afford to wait in line for hours to get tested because they are back at work or back at school.”
Go to YouTube and watch the music video for “Stressed Out (Bonnie H)” by The Dexamethasones. After the song ends, a statement appears on screen saying Henry has now admitted the actual COVID numbers are four to five times higher than they have been reporting since the beginning of the pandemic.
It was during the Dec. 29 press briefing that Henry finally said the quiet part out loud: “All along, we know that the daily numbers are not reflecting everybody who has COVID in our province. That has been the case from the very beginning, and at different periods of time, the actual true number can be varied by four or five times what we’re seeing in terms of PCR testing.”
David Buckna, Kelowna
Trying to hide his vaccine denial?
Dear editor: Both trending in the news at the same time: Quebec premier wants to impose fines on the unvaccinated and the Pfizer CEO says that two doses offer little, if any, protection against Omicron and the booster’s efficacy is limited. Very strange times.
Ken Staniewski, Kelowna