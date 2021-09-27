Having spent over $600 million on an unnecessary election, we now need to hope that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend to the outstanding issues that remain critical to administering the government of the nation successfully.
He needs to deal immediately with three central challenges if his third mandate is to establish a positive legacy. He will need help to do so.
First, he must address his primary weakness — his limited ability as an administrator of a very complex institution, the government bureaucracy.
His father as Prime Minister had an outstanding chief operating officer in the form of Michael Pittfield, Clerk of the Privy Council. He was hard as nails and did not tolerate less that almost perfect performance from deputy ministers — and even ministers for that matter.
As a consequence, the public service performed efficiently and effectively with rapid turnaround on issues that Pittfield believed were important.
Justin Trudeau needs someone like Pittfield. Michael Sabia, the current deputy minister of finance, would be a good candidate.
The PM also needs to look for a new chief of staff for his own office. The job requires a command of major files (especially personnel issues) and excellent political judgment.
Tim Krupa, the defeated Liberal candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country, would be a well-qualified candidate.
A second important challenge is redressing the shameful treatment afforded to Indigenous and Metis people over at least the past three centuries.
We know what needs to be done; it was spelled out in the document entitled Call to Action published by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015.
It called for the establishment of a longitudinal data set that would measure changes in various aspects of the quality of life Indigenous and Metis people experience. It seems straightforward enough but the recommendation has not yet been implemented. Now is the time.
As the data set is produced each year, it will provide a clear record of both measurable change (positive, we hope) and, more importantly, how much more is left to do. The prime minister should establish within Statistics Canada a special unit charged with developing and maintaining the database as outlined in the commission’s report.
An advisory board could be composed of Indigenous and Metis members along with public servants in the Federal Departments of Indigenous and Northern Affairs and Indigenous Services Canada, plus other Public Service employees as requested by the chief statistician.
The database will make obvious what actions are needed to make continuous progress on this important government initiative.
The third action that Trudeau should undertake now, before he does anything else, is to establish a Royal Commission on Taxation at all levels of government (federal, provincial and municipal).
The commission should examine and comment upon the total amount collected by all levels of government, how the fiscal obligations of each of the three levels of government have changed over the past 60 years since the last Royal Commission and how the demands on each can be expected to develop in the next 50 years.
With the overriding goals of providing a stable and efficient tax system, it should focus on simplification and transparency.
It should evaluate different forms of taxation and their particular advantages and disadvantages in achieving consistency and equity of treatment. It should also specify the resources needed to administer the tax system at all levels, including providing for adequate enforcement.
Since the product of such a Royal Commission will address all levels of government, two or three major cities, several or all provincial governments and the federal government must contribute to its costs and provide commissioners.
At least three commissioners should represent the private sector. This last condition is fundamental if the report’s recommendations are to achieve widespread acceptance.
I think Jack Mintz of the University of Calgary would be a good candidate for secretary of the commission.
Addressing these three urgent priorities —public administration, reconciliation and the tax system — on a direct and high priority basis should improve both confidence in government and delivery of government services.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.