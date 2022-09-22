Some questions for candidates
Dear Editor:
I offer a few questions that may be helpful to ask at the Sept. 28
all-candidates forum (Hollywood Road Education Centre gym at 6 p.m.) hosted by the Rutland Residents Association:
1. Ask each city councillor: Over the past eight years, approximately what percentage of your votes – whether it be a procedural or substantive vote – have been contrary to how Mayor Colin Basran voted? a) 30%-39% b) 20%-29% c) 10%-19% d) 1%-9% or e) 0%.
2. On May 9, Coun. Mohini Singh said: “I do want to voice my concern about the number of highrises that we are approving.” Why then did she vote 10 weeks later to approve the 46-storey UBCO Tower?
3. The public is invited to submit letters to council to express their support or concerns about a proposed project. Submitters are notified that their letters will be available to the public with their email and unit addresses removed. Why then are these letters scrubbed from the City of Kelowna website soon after each hearing is over?
4. True or False? In decision making, Kelowna council always puts developers’ interests ahead of everyday citizens.
5. Even though the City of Kelowna has a tree bylaw, why did city workers cut down all the trees along the boulevard, next to the former McDonald’s restaurant? (corner of Harvey Ave. and Water Street).
6. Why doesn’t the City of Kelowna have a Citizens’ Patrol program?
7. Can a city have environmentally sustainable growth without addressing infrastructure?
8. During the past eight years, how many times have city staff completed an impact analysis/ constraint mapping on land before bringing their recommendations to council?
9. Coun. Maxine DeHart has served on council for 11 years, and since 1998 has written a weekly community column, Straight from DeHart. Which do you think the public knows better? a) the content of her columns or b) her voting record on council?
10. Why did council approve the removal of agricultural land from the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) for a proposed bus storage facility?
11. From Coun. Loyal Wooldridge’s July 18 press statement: “I’ve championed a community plan that focused on urban areas while advocating for the preservation of Kelowna’s environment.” On Aug. 22, Wooldridge joined Basran, as well as councillors Ryan Donn and Gail Given in voting against the resolution to change the future land use of Kelowna Springs Golf Course from industrial to private recreational. How is this advocating for the preservation of Kelowna’s environment?
12. In the Official Community Plan, a steep slope of +30% is identified as a “hazardous condition.” Why then did councillors DeHart, Donn, Given, Singh, Luke Stack and Wooldridge vote to approve a 218-unit condo development at 630 Boynton Place (just east of Knox Mountain) on a 60% slope?
David Buckna, Kelowna
Wards make most sense
Dear Editor:
With 32 candidates vying for councillor positions in the upcoming 2022 municipal election,
I again suggest our growing community should be discussing the best way for representation. I am an advocate for a partial ward system where there would be four councillors chosen from within four areas of the city (example: Glenmore, Mission, Rutland, and downtown), and then four councillors and the mayor chosen from at large.
All of council would continue to vote on all the issues as presented as in the present council format.
Our neighbour, Lake Country, implemented the ward system in 1995 and other communities have discussed this option. However, it would not be an easy change and would require public interest, a referendum, and then a proposed timeline for implementation.
I hope we do not have to wait until the next municipal election in four years for a formal discourse.
The dialogue and debate within the community should occur early in the next council mandate as to determining if a partial ward or full ward system is in the best interest of all the citizens.
I value the work that the public does in identifying from their perspective who are the best candidates for their vote.
However, I also understand how difficult and time consuming it is for the public to evaluate the 32 candidates in detail as to what they want to do for our city as we move forward.
Previous councillors have an advantage with name recognition, especially if they have been active and participated in community events.
The countless election signs in our community are an indication of trying to get to our attention and is a costly endeavour for all those who are campaigning. If there were wards, the representatives would be knowledgeable about their areas, and in fact, I believe, be much more accountable and more accessible to the citizens they represent.
Newer candidates to municipal politics would also be able to campaign in a much smaller portion of the city – hence, easier for the citizens to choose their ward representative.
Changing our municipal representation would not be an easy change or easy to implement but I believe the outcome towards at least a partial ward political system for our growing city would be advantageous.
It is at least worth the dialogue and debate, and I am glad that there are new councillor candidates proposing we have this discussion.
Sharon Shepherd, former mayor City of Kelowna
Not a fan of new Tory leader
Dear Editor:
Re: Pierre Poilievre voted in as Conservative leader
Hypocrisy has triumphed – with 68 per cent of the Conservative opposition’s vote and acceptance.
Lord help us.
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna
Queen’s funeral waste of money
Dear Editor:
So, what’s the cost to the taxpayers and the environment of flying hundreds of people around the globe to mourn a 96-year old billionaire whose family amassed their fortune through acts of colonialism and violence?
Our prime minister has decided to take about 15 or so of his well-healed cronies on a week-long getaway to the finest hotels and dining rooms in the U.K.
Obscene.
There is no excuse good enough to justify this burning of fuel and use of tax dollars that could be used for far nobler causes. The disconnect between the hard-working middle and lower classes and the Royals in the U.K. just goes by a different name in Canada, but it’s the same animal.
Want to send condolences?
Use Canada Post.
Gord McLaren, Penticton
ArriveCan snares a doctor
Dear Editor:
I was one of the unlucky ones to have to get an ArriveCan arrival COVID-19 test upon flying back from Britain the other day.
We went through customs easily, but nobody told me I was one of the one-in-20 people they were going to persecute until the next day when I started receiving the first of seven officious emails telling me to get tested.
I had to work the next day, but after much complicated internet searching I booked a test at downtown Shoppers Drug Mart. That went OK, but then I still got the emails.
By three days later I go two robot calls to confirm that I was tested and finally 73 hours later I got an email with a link to see my test result — but the site was down.
I finally phoned LifeLabs, and after a 20-minute wait on the phone finally got through and she walked me through my results — negative. But of course it was.
I am a family doctor. I have had four shots and even had COVID in April and two negative rapid tests in the past 10 days.
This ordeal with the government was like mini Hell. Whoever thought up ArriveCan should be sent to a Siberian prison. And by the way, nobody even wears masks in Britain now.
Dr. Roy Smardon, Victoria
Queen had soft spot for Canada
Dear Editor:
Thank you to “Canada’s Queen.” Your remarkable and well-lived life remains an inspiration to us all.
From the age of 21 you possessed precious qualities of dignity, grace and compassion.
Thank you, Queen Elizabeth, for the wisdom, knowledge and understanding you meticulously used throughout your life to create a better world for us all.
Your special relationship with Canada was evident throughout your 22 trips to our country you so loved.
You shall always remain “Canada’s Queen” in our hearts.
Rachel McDonnell, Victoria