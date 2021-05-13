Every once in a while a great idea makes its way through City Hall that could change the overly-bureaucratic system in a way that benefits everyone.
Earlier this month, Development Planning Manager Terry Barton presented one such idea at a Kelowna city council meeting.
Outlining the ongoing pressures on the planning department to review applications given the significant housing investments we’ve been seeing in the city, Barton
suggested a new approach for “complex projects.”
These projects are ones that go above and beyond the official community plan (OCP) framework, citing the example of a proposed 46-storey tower on Bertram Street where the site is currently zoned for 12 storeys.
Typically, before one of these projects reaches the council floor, the developer and city officials must complete a variety of technical studies and considerations. These studies can take up to 18 months to complete — before finding out if council would even contemplate approving a project so far from the OCP.
So what’s the planning department proposing?
Barton suggested having council weigh in on these projects for the first time earlier on, before these studies have even started.
This wouldn’t take away from regular council approvals or public hearings, but rather would give a project time to receive feedback from elected officials before undertaking costly studies.
This way, if a developer proposes a massive new tower in an area that council would refuse to consider, council can tell the developer that earlier on, and potentially save both the planning department’s time conducting studies and the developer money from moving forward with a project that’s dead in the water.
This approach received unanimous support from council, which heralded it as an important innovation to save time, money and resources.
It’s a common-sense approach that would turn out to be a win-win for both city and developers alike, while having no impact on the existing process for the public.
But — and there’s always a but in columns — why is the innovation at City Hall coming from the planning department and not the people we elect to lead the city?
We elect our municipal leaders to set the strategic vision for the city, respect our taxpayer dollars and come up with the best ideas to improve our community — both within and outside City Hall.
We, as residents, should expect that it would be our leaders who notice large complex projects are coming to them following lengthy and costly impact studies, without council ever indicating that they would be willing to substantially deviate from the prescriptive OCP and wonder, “Isn’t there a better way we could do this?”
It’s likely there are many ways to improve the development process but if the planning department is overworked and our leaders are looking for internal improvements, things will never change.
Adam Wilson, former Director of Communications and Issues Manager
to Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, holds a Master of Urban Planning, and currently resides in Kelowna.