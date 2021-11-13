I don’t get it. How, and why, in the world of professional sports, is a 10-year-old sexual encounter considered a more serious offence than constant physical violence?
My ruminations are, of course, founded on the lawsuit launched by former Chicago Blackhawks player Kyle Beach that former video-coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him and another player during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup.
As a result, at least three executives have lost or quit their jobs.
But no executive person has ever lost his job because his players gave superstar Sidney Crosby a concussion — four concussions, officially, probably more never diagnosed.
No one was ever fired for sending a tough guy like Tie Domi onto the ice expressly to beat up opposing players.
No one has ever been charged for the brain damage found in autopsies of deceased football players — 99% in the NFL, 91% in college teams, 88% in the CFL.
But, heads roll over a locker room incident?
Never having been a victim of sexual assault myself, I don’t understand why getting groped in a locker room leaves lifetime trauma, but bashing an opponent into the boards, or slashing him with a hockey stick, doesn’t.
I don’t want to whitewash Aldrich’s offence. After leaving the Blackhawks, he moved into college and high-school hockey, where he eventually pled guilty to charges of sexual assault, and spent nine months in jail.
According to news reports, Aldrich and Beach agreed on the specifics of the offence: masturbation and oral sex.
But pictures portray Beach as massive and muscular. By comparison, Aldrich looks more like the 97-pound weakling in Charles Atlas ads. How did he coerce Beach? Especially if a second player was also being assaulted?
In my younger days, I played team sports where 20 or more healthy, muscular, and lusty men showered together. Machismo was as thick as tofu (which, of course, no real man would ever admit eating). The humour was raunchy; the homophobia rampant.
I suspect it still is.
John Gruden, ex-coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, resigned after his emails using racist, misogynistic language (along with topless photos of another team’s cheerleaders) were leaked.
Otherwise, he would still be setting social standards for his team.
Several athletes in individual sports have come out as gay or lesbian. As far as I know, only one man in professional team sports has dared identify himself as gay.
Two former coaches of the Vancouver Whitecaps women’s soccer team have been accused of seeking sexual favours. More than 150 women, including a number of Olympians, accused gymnastics coach Larry Nasser of sexual exploitation; he got sentenced to 175 years in prison.
Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse.
I could go on, citing cases. But why bother?
The fact that some cases have been prosecuted does not imply that sexual misconduct has been banished from sports. It proves only that abuse exists.
Three things stand out, in my mind.
First, the perpetrators have overwhelmingly been male.
That doesn’t prove anything about men in general. Women may be just as likely to exploit power, if they have it. But if they have, it hasn’t been as widely reported.
Second, without exception, the authorities tried to hush it up. It was more important for their teams to win than to right a wrong.
And third, there is always some kind of power imbalance. It’s the only explanation I can see for Kyle Beach submitting to Brad Aldrich. Even as a lower level coach, Aldrich could spread misinformation that might prejudice Beach’s career.
“Follow the money” is a common aphorism. Maybe it applies. Physical violence, on the field or the rink, makes money. Sexual misconduct doesn’t. Therefore it must be kept hush-hush.
I suggest that “Follow the power” is more plausible.
Power doesn’t necessarily involve money. Generals have power over lesser ranks, regardless of income. Teachers have power over students. Celebrities have power over fans.
And coaches have power over players.
Another former NHL player, Sheldon Kennedy, has crusaded for years against the sexual exploitation of young people by hockey coaches. There can hardly be a greater imbalance of power. The coach is an adult, trusted by the players’ parents with their children’s welfare.
A kid’s dreams of getting into the NHL depend largely on the coach. Players don’t dare defy their coach.
And if they do get to the big leagues, they get more of the same.
As Kyle Beach discovered.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. Email: rewrite@shaw.ca