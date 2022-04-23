Dear Editor: Earth Day was a time to plan for climate-friendly actions we can take moving forward and reflect on what we are doing or have done. At Studio9 School of the Arts we constantly discuss and plan for Earth-friendly activities or initiatives. To date Studio9 has undertaken a substantial list of programs and projects which are ongoing.
Even though we are a small education entity in terms of enrollment, we strive to punch above our weight on climate change.
The list includes projects that are student led, staff initiated or put in place through administration, as we work as a team to tackle climate change initiatives.
• Replacing all fluorescent and incandescent light with power saving LED Lighting
• Emphasize energy saving and use thing like motion sensor switches
• Using (recycling) an older building
• Using recycled materials in renovations wherever possible
• Using green cleaning supplies
• Upcycling projects in classes to reuse and repurpose
• Making found/recycled art projects from various materials
• A complete in-school recycling program for plastic, paper, cardboard, metal, glass, electronics, batteries and more with Forever Green in Kelowna
• Recycle computer and appliances
• Use recycled computers and peripherals in school from BC Technology for learning Society instead of buying all new
• Upcycle and reuse costumers for shows as well as source costume materials from used clothing resellers
• Reuse of materials in set building for shows
• Source props from donations and thrift stores
• Considering recycling properties of set and prop materials
• Utilize a music instrument donation program using used instruments instead of new
• Use recycle deposit containers for fundraising
• Installed a high efficiency furnace/air condition unit.
• Teach children to plant and grow food
• Teach students to cook with natural and locally sourced ingredient
• Have indoor and outdoor gardens
• Plant with bee-friendly plants
• Participate in bee saving programs
• Grass cycle in mowing
• Planting trees on property through the Kelowna Neighbourwoods program
• Composting on site
We will continue sourcing ideas and making plans to keep our school carbon footprint as low as possible. Keep it Green.
Michael Guzzi, Kelowna
It’s time to end global vaccine inequity
Dear Editor: While 80% of Canadians have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, just 15% of people in the Global South have received one dose. 2.8 billion people, largely in low and middle income countries, remain completely unvaccinated against COVID-19. Ending global vaccine inequity must become a priority to put an end to this pandemic.
While COVID-19 has impacted many lives in our province and country, it has had a devastating impact on marginalized communities around the world. Eighty million people have gone into extreme poverty. Until the pandemic is controlled everywhere, new variants will continue to emerge, endangering us all. A global effort now will help prepare for future pandemics.
Canada could show its commitment to a COVID-free world by joining the more than 100 governments at the World Trade Organization that fully support the proposed suspension of intellectual property barriers (the TRIPS waiver). This waiver would allow increased manufacturing of vaccines in low and middle income countries.
Please add your voice urging the Canadian government to make this happen.
Judith Gunderson, Kelowna