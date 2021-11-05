A ceremonial flagged is raised as people attend the Xe xe Smun’ eem-Victoria Orange Shirt Day Every Child Matters ceremony to honour victims of the Canadian Indian residential school system while at Centennial Square in Victoria, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The Assembly of First Nations says it has found a solution to raising the Canadian flag on Remembrance day, while continuing to grieve for Indigenous children who died at residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito