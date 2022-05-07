Dear EDITOR: Why are mom’s invaluable, special and deserving of at least a special day honouring mothers?
Because they are lovingly gifted in their natural ability with the impossible, however hurtful or stressful as we see the world today.
Joe Schwarz, Penticton
Handwritten note; that’s all it takes
Dear EDITOR: It’s “that time” of year — to recognize Mom or Grandmother or perhaps a very special person.
So we head to a store to buy a special card that has just the right words to express our feelings. And then, as often happens, we simply sign the bottom of the card with our name.
May I be so bold as to say that’s not enough. While the thoughts expressed in the card can be very beautiful, still, the card needs one more touch. And that is the handwritten touch of the giver of this lovely card.
And this is where we get to the very “heart” of the matter. The time to reach deep into our heart and fondly recall some memories that relate to the recipient. Sometimes it helps to begin your sentence with “I always meant to tell you.”
When you start writing, you’ll be amazed at what comes to mind because those handwritten words written with deep love can be written only by you.
You’ll discover that every word you will have written came directly from your heart. No one else can write those words.
Only you. Those handwritten words will be etched forever in the heart of the recipient. I guarantee it.
And that particular card, with those very special words, will be cherished and saved for years by the mother or grandmother who received it.
And that’s the bottom line. A card with handwritten thoughts of love.
Priceless. That’s all it takes!
Dianne Dawson, West Kelowna
Canada doesn’t need 338 MPs
Dear EDITOR: Re: “Penticton split in half by proposed riding redo” (Herald, May 6). Not that riding boundaries don’t matter, but what’s with an MP for every 116,000 Canadians? The Federal Parliament already has 338 seats, the U.S. House of Representatives only has 435.
If Canada had the same per capita representation as the U.S. House we’d only need 50.
We’ve got to come up with a better way to create ridings, because we’re already running out of room in the House of Commons and pretty soon it’s going to need its own MP.
Scott Robinson, Penticton
Poilievre is Canada’s last hope
Dear EDITOR: Why didn’t Jean Charest build oil and LPG pipelines across Quebec when he was the premier for 11 years?
Had the pipelines been built; at this very moment Alberta, Saskatchewan and B.C. Peace River oil and gas could be on its way to the European market, picking up the slack caused by Europe shutting down Russian oil-and-gas imports.
The landlocked Western Canadian oil and gas could immediately be earning billions in foreign exchange; much of that wealth could be paying down Canada’s debt.
Only in Canada, eh? Canada is $1.4 trillion in federal debt. Canada’s debt was $16.8 billion in 1968 when the first Trudeau was elected: Canada’s Second World War debt was paid off by 1955. Our dollar was worth $1.06 U.S. in 1968.
The absolute irony of ironies: Suddenly Charest wants to lead the federal Conservatives. Boy, is his timing ever off. Pierre Poilievre is leading all candidates by a large margin.
I believe that if Poilievre should somehow lose to Charest, the end of Canada will be in sight: I also believe Poilievre is absolutely Canada’s last hope; he is the last straw.
Ernie Slump, Penticton
Repeating the history of Russian violence
Dear EDITOR: The atrocities being carried out in Ukraine follow the typical Russian pattern. When confronted by a superior fighting force, the Russians will outnumber their adversary by three or four times, then invade their cities, destroy their homes, schools, hospitals, and industries and proceed to sexually assault women and children.
The Neanderthals who do this are no different than their grandfathers who did the same thing in Germany almost 80 years ago.
Fred B. Woodward, Kelowna
Prolific offenders and conservation
Dear EDITOR: I was horrified and angry watching the news regarding two alarming stories.
The first was about the prolific offenders and how the talking heads of various governments are stating they plan to tackle this ongoing problem. It seems to me that this problem has, and is, being encouraged by not enforcing current laws by those in a position to do so such as our courts and the soft-hearted and soft-headed judges that release these offenders back into society after anywhere from two to multiple offences, some upwards of 20 or 30 or more.
The next story was about the government’s response to the fact that some 71 bear cubs were shot by “conservation” officers in 2021. Once again, the talking heads are full of nothing but useless propaganda that should be flushed down the toilet. If we were to take the same action with prolific offenders as is done with killing young innocent bear cubs, some who are no larger than your domestic kitty cat, whose mother may have been killed by a car or by our so-called “conservation” officers, I suggest the prolific offenders problem would quickly go away while at the same time, we could actually conserve the lives of our innocent wildlife whose habitat we have taken over leaving little or no space for them to survive.
And we call ourselves the highest ranking and most intelligent species on this planet. I think not.
Harry DeRosier, Summerland
Package industry? F for recycling
Dear EDITOR: Sellers of everything from food to electronics demand safe, attractive and cheap packaging from suppliers. Packaging and marketing worlds cooperate to provide this, essentially oblivious to downstream recycling. There are few carrot or stick incentives to do otherwise.
An extreme example is a hard styrene blister pack to encase an item worth less than a dollar. And how about trying to buy spinach that doesn’t come in a rigid plastic container?
A prominent B.C. dairy products supplier recently changed the venerable cardboard and wax container to add a plastic pour spout. Why? The old design worked fine; the new one offers minimal benefit. This new combination makes recycling so expensive you might as well bury it in a landfill.
Some venturous wholesalers and retailers have braved financial armageddon to insist on biodegradable packaging. Sadly, our major Canadian players have not.
So our packaging waste builds up with nowhere to go. Local municipalities seem more keen on restricting what they will handle. They have even contemplated hiring inspectors to ensure compliance. This is folly on all sides starting with the packaging and retail industries and extends to their government apologists; hence the F-minus grade.
Governments could create a recycling score with the highest score given to biodegradable or highly recyclable monolithic packaging. For example, aluminum cans are made of over 95% pure aluminum and alloyed with compatible metals. These are fairly easy to recycle. In contrast, glass bottles are made of highly variable compositions. Basically you can only crush them and use them as additives in asphalt or cement, or simply landfill.
A waxed paper milk carton would score fairly well until you add the plastic pour spout. You go from near monolithic to complex.
The recycling score could be mandated on all packaging like many other requirements such as “Nutrition Facts” on food labels. Then consumers could make an informed choice and drive the packaging industry to change.
The carrot goes to the best packagers and the worst get their financial bottoms spanked very red. No need for draconian government legislation.
Steve Burke, West Kelowna