Dear editor: Security work can be dangerous. Patrolling is often done by yourself. In the dark on an evening or night shift, you’ll carry a flashlight.
A university job site has faculty buildings to walk through like Engineering, Arts and Sciences.
There is also equipment maintenance yards, odd buildings and residences on the outskirts of a campus that a guard is responsible to check methodically.
Rounds can be scary. At the end of a shift, the person can be tired and not expecting to ward off danger like a reckless person in a mental-health crisis coming at you.
Harmandeep Kaur, a 24-year-old security guard, was killed at UBCO on Feb. 26, 2022 about 6 a.m. during her shift.
She was looking forward to being a paramedic through studying at UBCO. Prior, she came to Vancouver from India in 2018. She was at college before advancing to work at UBCO.
Why did such a tragic event happen? Why would management at UBCO not think that it is crucial that guards work in pairs, at least, on such a complicated site?
Security workers need eyes at the backs of their heads, acute hearing and to be cautious while on duty, similar to that of a cougar or other wild animal who instantly knows danger.
It’s unfortunate this young, aspiring individual from India was not properly supported and left to her own devices when a crisis happened, and can happen again when you’re a security guard.
Catherine Cole, Kelowna
Not surprised by who our local MPs support
Dear Editor: Here we go again. The two dud MPs for the ridings in the Okanagan have thrown their support behind Pierre Poilievre for prime minister.
There’s only one glaring problem with that, he hasn’t even won the leadership for his party yet and the dysfunctional Conservatives haven’t won an election in a decade.
And yet here we are with the incompetent MP Tracy Gray jumping on the bandwagon again, and of course Mr. Wishy Washy Dan Albas is also there supporting him for PM.
Let’s look at Albas’s record of who he has backed as leader of the Tories: Stephen Harper, arguably one of the worst PMs this country has ever seen, Maxine Bernier before he went off the deep end and formed his own PPC, and Erin O’Toole, with Gray of course refusing to say who she voted for.
Well, we all know how well those choices went; now both dud MPs are backing Poilievre as well as Andrew Scheer, which should be the kiss of death considering his qualifications.
Poilievre, a right-wing firebrand with two years of junior Harper cabinet experience whose primary skill seems to be unleashing devastating clips and quips at his rivals, wants to create the Canadian version of the Republican Party. Seriously, haven’t we all seen how completely the lunatic fringe GOP have gone off the rails down south?
The anti-liberal gang really needs to get their heads out of the sand and figure out what kind of a political party they want: a hard right, middle right or moderate factions, its membership is laden with too many anti-vaxxers and convoy cowboys, and as long as the Tories stay the course with these constants, the Liberals will be getting a minority in every election.
R. ST.MARTIN, Lake Country
Don’t underestimate forestry’s impact
Dear Editor: There appears to be a sense of complacency among many politicians and residents in B.C. that the province no longer needs to rely on the forest sector as it traditionally has – when it fact, it remains a key contributor to the provincial economy.
As British Columbia’s population has experienced significant growth in urban areas, an increasing number of residents are disconnected from the forest sector. For many, the industry is viewed through a lens of the early days, decades ago when harvesting was not as sustainable as it is today. And of course, there are those who have succumbed to the misleading information advanced by some environmental lobby organizations.
So, when the government defers 2.6 million hectares of old growth and gives itself the power to change or end timber licences, determine what compensation may be paid to forest companies – if any, and redistribute Crown logging rights to community and Indigenous land title holders, it’s no surprise that the only cries of outrage come from those who are being impacted. But BC’s residents should be outraged too.
The recent BC Budget showed revenues from forestry are expected to decline by nearly $1 billion over the next few years, during which the allowable annual cut will be reduced from 45 million cubic metres in 2021 to 38.5 million cubic metres by 2023 — a decline of 6.5 million cubic metres.
We understand and support the desire by government to establish a new vision for forestry and address society’s expectations of BC’s forest management, particularly when it comes to establishing a real partnership between industry and First Nations. However, we have serious concerns about what appears to be a sense that thousands of forest sector jobs can be eliminated and there won’t be significant financial and social implications.
Natural resources account for more than 50% of BC’s economic base, and forestry leads all other sectors in contributing 18% to BC’s economy, supporting vital government services and programs for all British Columbians. Forestry jobs also support families and communities with a living wage that is 60% higher than the provincial average.
While British Columbia enjoys the luxury of a strong economy today, we all know there will come a time when the economy requires all sectors to be firing at capacity, and it is then that the decisions being made today may come back to haunt us.
A strong forest sector is essential to BC’s strong economy.
Bob Brash is a Registered Professional Forester and Executive Director of the Truck Loggers Association of B.C.