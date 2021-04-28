Recently Kelowna city council soundly defeated a proposal to build a new 680-home subdivision in the Upper Mission by a vote of 7-2.
City staff, Mayor Colin Basran and councillors alike cited already poor traffic congestion in South Kelowna, while pointing to the city’s new official community plan that directs growth to the downtown core.
Kelowna is facing a housing crisis partially fuelled by a housing shortage. If council is rejecting new housing supply based on traffic concerns in South Kelowna, we should expect that the city has made the area more walkable to help lessen the strain on the existing road network.
Unfortunately, there remains massive gaps in Kelowna’s system to get suburban residents out of their cars.
There are certainly systemic land-use planning and design changes to be made, but not all required changes are that complicated.
To get to the nearest coffee shop from my home in South Kelowna, I either need to walk along a road, which for the most part has no sidewalk, or take a longer detour which does have a sidewalk. The direct option forces you either into the bike lane or into the adjacent dirt ditch, where occasionally a disjointed sidewalk appears, but to reach it you may have to cross the road, where crosswalks are few and far between.
You could argue that I should just take the longer option, but does a walkable city make you pick your route based on sidewalk availability?
The city, to its credit, has in fact planned for new sidewalk construction in its Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan, but the fact remains that presently sidewalk availability remains low in many areas.
Of course, sidewalks aren’t all. What happens when you’re done that coffee? Good luck finding a public garbage bin if you’re outside downtown.
Some bus stops have them, but not all, so you can’t simply spot one in the distance and run up to it. I’ve quickly learned to memorize the locations of my nearest garbage bins and plan my coffee and dog walks around them.
But does a walkable city make you memorize garbage bins?
Clearly, I’m not the only one struggling, because each week my favourite garbage bin (can you believe I need to have one?) is overflowing with dog waste bags, which land on the sidewalk surround the bus stop.
An important part of a walkable city is also the ease of access to public transit, as they often are part of the same trip.
The lack of garbage bins combined with overflowing dog waste easily creates an unpleasant experience for anyone waiting for the bus.
However, the design of the bus stops in many locations also falls short. Simple design features like an overhang to provide shelter from rain or snow, or to create shade are notably absent from non-major stops.
It’s a fair position to say “let’s give our new official plan a chance” but if the city is going to oppose more desperately needed housing supply based on traffic concerns, they better ensure that walking and taking public transit outside of downtown is adequate — because everyone deserves a pleasant journey.
Adam Wilson is the former director of communications and issues manager to Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, holds a Master of Urban Planning, and currently resides in Kelowna.