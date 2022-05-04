Recently, I listened to a caller, on the local open-mouth program, complain about being stuck in traffic on the Bennett bridge.
Surely, we do need to look at an east side of the lake road to ease some congestion. It is not far at all from the end of Lakeshore road to Naramata.
Or a much better upgrade of Westside Road. Another north-end bridge will be ridiculously expensive. However, in the past, people put up with very challenging transportation.
When the Okanagan was first settled in the mid to late 1800s, there wasn’t a bridge. It is described how early settlers brought horses, pulling wagons, to Penticton.
From there they built rafts to get the wagons up Okanagan Lake to the Kelowna area. The horses they herded up through Wild Horse canyon on the east side to meet up with the wagons.
Sometimes it was noted that early residents swam their horses across the lake while hanging on and swimming with them.
Do we have it so bad, today?
Later the big steam paddle wheelers appeared on Okanagan Lake with the help of the Kettle Valley railway and little communities sprang up everywhere.
Recently, a friend sent me a map naming most of these small landing sites, some of which I had never heard. It is grounds for fascinating historical research.
For example, would you have any idea who said this? “At the landing of Kelowna, which consisted of a few settler houses, I used the stay of a quarter hour to inspect a steam saw at the shore that was driven by a machine with 42 horsepower. There five circular saws and a planer turned the mighty spruce trunks of the virgin forest within the shortest time into plain boards. In a small merchant store we bought still a few leather Indian costumes and gloves. Towards 6 o’clock we were at Priest’s Landing and stayed on board of S.S. Aberdeen. Late in the evening the rain started again.” (1893)
Go ahead, try your historical sleuthing. And where was Priest’s Landing?
The age of sternwheelers had begun, followed shortly by development of rudimentary roads and basic automobiles. It was tough going on highways to anywhere and often took days.
Indeed the first water traffic was by Mr. T.D. Shorts of Shorts Landing and he actually rowed cargo and some people up and down the lake. That must have been quite a workout.
From the map given to me, I recognized many of the landing names, some of which are still used today. e.g. Traders Cove, called Bear River by the explorer Douglas, Fintry which was originally called Biche Creek and then there was Ewing’s Landing which was originally called Morden’s Landing. It was renamed to Ewing’s Landing in 1889 after Robert Leckie-Ewing, the first postmaster.
Ewing’s Landing had a wharf, a post office (1902-62), orchards, a tea shop, and a general store. The school held 15 students up to Grade 8.
The schoolhouse doubled as a community centre where they held dances, whist drives and public debates. The community boasted a tennis court that drew people from all over the valley.
Some fruit was grown here and shipped from here. Ewing’s Landing was also home to Herbert Kenyon, who became a member of Canada’s Aviation Hall of Fame (1973). He was one of the first men to fly over the Antarctic and flew rescue missions in the far north.
All of these are on Westside Road. So, do a little Google digging and maybe go for a drive?
It would be great to have a book that gave historical background for all of these, especially the obscure ones. e.g. Whiteman’s Creek, Bruce’s, O’Neil’s, Reid’s and even Camp Hewitt.
Who were these people and what did they do to keep their communities thriving, at least for awhile?
Cars and decent roads changed much in the Okanagan but there was a bigger factor still. For many early decades, much of this land was considered “dried out and useless” until the coming of irrigation and the storage of water. Public water systems now make much of the Okanagan a fruit growing paradise.
When my family moved here in 1959 and drove to Vernon occasionally, my father would say you could not pay him to buy the dry hillsides. Those dry hillsides are now worth millions, thanks to water.
So, who was the stern wheeling guy at Kelowna and Priest’s? It was none other than Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria. Yup, that guy who was a main cause of World War I.
He described how his Aberdeen sternwheeler was stuck at Penticton, probably on the beach.
After much grunting and a few coarse words by early settler Tom Ellis, they managed to get it off the beach only to encounter a storm most of the way up the lake.
Eventually, the sternwheelers also had big double rudders to get them off of beached landings by wiggling their rear end back and forth. Many landings did not have a wharf.
As we roll into May, it becomes a delightful time in the Okanagan. Thousands of acres of fruit lands burst forth in blossoms, especially all kinds of apples on this dried and useless land.
It is well worth a drive anywhere on our, now, well done roads, avoiding a few potholes as you might check out some local history.
I will even offer free coffee if you can name who originally sang the tune Apple Blossom Time. But only if you can also tell me the history of at least two Okanagan Lake landings. Go for it, and just forget, for a little while, all the world’s turmoil.
Reg Volk is a retired educator who writes on politics and local issues. Email: regvolk@shaw.ca