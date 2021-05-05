Wars have been fought since the beginning of time. Blood has been shed for King and country, religious crusades and women; but the war no one ever talks about is the dreaded dandelion invasion.
If we all stand together, we have a fighting chance — it may be slim, but we grass growers have to organize.
That’s why I propose a grassroots campaign called: ‘M.O.W.’ (Murders Of Weeds). That means sharpening your blades, start those mowers — even if it means using chemical weapons — we must win this war at all cost.
“Death to the yellow menace and all of their evil friends; crabgrass, burrs and thistles too!”
These yellow dots on a lush green lawn are like an ugly pimple on a pretty girl.
Join M.O.W. today, and stand with us (me) in this age-old war of man against nature. If mankind can fly a toy helicopter on Mars, we should be able to eradicate the enemy of lawn-bidding citizens here on Earth.
If you join M.O.W. today, it will give you the right to ignore the ‘D.A.N.D.Y.Z.’ (Dimwitted Annoying Nattering Do-gooder Zealots). These same people who champion the weed are the same people who would look at an unkempt yard and scoff: “Those people have no pride.”
We (me) here at M.O.W. understand that bees need the nectar and pollen from those little flowers, and how tiny birds eat the scattered seeds. Mother Nature has made the dandelion incredibly successful and M.O.W. admits how beautiful and cheerful that yellow colour is, but we stand by our motto: “Off with their heads!”
Pride is what it all comes down to. The kind of pride that comes from the sweat of your brow, that feeling of accomplishment and the smell of freshly cut grass is worth death. Death to dandelions, whack those weeds and poisoning the pods and seeds of tomorrow’s misery.
Picking weeds by the roots brings me joy, but the one thing that picks my ‘donkey’ is the weeds that blow in from Dick’s weed infested yard (no real names were used in this column).
It’s not only the Dicks of the world; where are those empty lots owned by ‘round brown things under a tail’ who are just as much to blame. My advice, don’t waste your time with the bylaw Dicks.
Every time the wind blows little parachutes rise from the dregs; then the wind subsides and it rains those little seeds from hell all over the lawn.
As hard as I try, dig and toil the only time I get a break from the weed wars is when snow covers the blight for yet another year — but I know as sure as the first Chinook winds — the battle will resume.
As you can tell, I love a green lawn, but it takes a lot of green to keep it looking lush. Every year, I spend cash, I spend time and I’m spent. Maybe I’ll just give up, dig it up, cover it with rocks and spray it green.
All good tall tales such as this have a seed of truth, a kernel of karma and a moral hidden within.
The truth is I find Zen as I labour at something I love. The Karma is the thoughtless Dicks of this world who look at the lush green space with envy, and the moral is if we all stand together we can strive for peace between man and dandelion.
Email: beeinthebonnet@shaw.ca