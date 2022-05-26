Columbine didn’t change a thing, nor Sandy Hook, nor a group of articulate teenagers from Parkland, Fla. — not even the wise words and actions of Barrack Obama who, in my opinion, was the best American president since Kennedy.
For those still not convinced the United States needs tougher gun regulations, please look at the photos of the innocent children who had their young lives cut short in this week’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Please, spend a minute or so looking at each photo individually. Then think about the others whose photos were not released to the press, the children and adults who survived the shooting, but witnessed the mass slaughter of their friends and classmates.
You’re sadly mistaken to believe that a good guy with a gun will triumph over a bad guy with a gun. It happens in the movies and on television, but sadly it seldom works out that way in real life.
Instead of worrying about banning books, let’s start with assault weapons.
—————
On a much happier note, “Jurassic Quest” opens today at the South Okanagan Events Centre and, by all reports, the dinosaurs are incredibly realistic. If your kids love dinosaurs, I’m told this event is a must-see.
I grew up with Sid and Marty Krofft’s “Land of the Lost” on Saturday mornings, thinking, as a nine-year-old, how amazing the special effects were. Watching YouTube clips today, it looks about as realistic as “The Flintstones.”
I had to wait nearly 20 years for Steven Spielberg to do justice with the release of Jurassic Park. The scenes of T-Rex chasing Sam Elliott in the jeep and the raptor stalking the kitchen still scare me to this day.
—————
I am beyond thrilled knowing Brian Wilson and Al Jardine are headliners of the Rock the Lake festival Aug. 5-7 on the grounds of Prospera Place in Kelowna.
Rock historians agree Wilson was the genius in the Beach Boys. He was also one of the first A-list celebrities brave enough to share publicly his personal struggles with mental illness.
Brian Wilson Presents Smile was the surprise hit of 2004, his reworking of the most famous album in history that was never released.
His challenge with mental illness was the subject of Brian Wilson, a song on the Barenaked Ladies’ debut release (“I am lying in bed, just like Brian Wilson did.”)
Mike Love and Bruce Johnson tour as The Beach Boys. Wilson and Love, who are first cousins, apparently can’t stand one another and Wilson prefers to do his own thing.
I caught Wilson’s solo show in Vancouver a few years ago, as well as the Love/Johnson show before that. Wilson’s show was superior. Instead of singing all the songs solo, Wilson showcases his band — skilled musicians, 30 or 40 years younger, which gives the show a modern feel.
And how can you not recommend a concert that includes both “God Only Knows” and “Good Vibrations,” along with “Help Me Rhonda” (which Jardine originally sang lead on) followed with an encore of great surf songs?
—————
Trivia: Future NBA greats Dave Greenwood and Bill Laimbeer played Sleestaks, villainous lizard creatures, on the TV version of “Land of the Lost.” I presume they were cast because of their height.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald.