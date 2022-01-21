In your lifetime, how many times has someone started a conversation with ‘some weather we’re have, eh?’
Worldwide, people are saying either it’s too hot or too cold, too much rain or not enough.
We sheep are asked to do our part to save the world; we can recycle this product, but not that product — and it’s the ‘that’ part of the equation that really urinates me off.
Please don’t get me wrong, I’m all for cleaning up the mess you made. That’s just the way I was raised, and I’m sure that Mama told you those very words: “Clean up that mess!”
It was the ‘or else’ part that got my attention. I knew there was always a price to pay.
That, is another thing that really burns my assets and yours too. We people, nay, sheep let huge companies poop in our own backyards and get away with it.
You wouldn’t let your neighbour’s dog doodoo that, would you?
Oil is one of the nastiest necessities made by those Albertans, here in Canada. But we Canuck sheep like to go “beep beep.”
We humans will be forevermore linked to oil and its bazillion uses. Like building cars, the roads they drive on and until someone invents flying cars, humanity is stuck with the black, sticky, icky stuff.
Even windmills need to be lubricated, dam turbines need to be oiled, it’s in the lipstick on your kisser or kissee. As I see it; we can only manage our oils and lubes.
Here is a breakdown of the “sheep tax.” We pay a tax on a car. We pay a tax on the gas that goes in the car, and a tax on the hot air that comes out the ass-end? It sounds very political when you put taxes, hot-air and ass-end in one sentence.
Hot air drives the winds, the currents and whether or not life dies. If you think that global warming is new to this planet, you’d be wrong. Did you know that there was an inland sea where Alberta is now with lush vegetation? I don’t need to inform you about the ice age; it got so bad Eskimos held funerals in Mexico.
If you think that is ‘fake news’, if you think this is some conspiracy theory, if you think I’m a professional bull-sitter; look no further than the rings in the trees. There have been droughts that lasted hundreds of years.
Animals evolve or become the bones we dig up. I wonder what our fate will be; will humans reach the stars or are we dodos, too stupid to see our environment is changing?
The annual fires have loosened the soil, add to that a large snow pack and the heavy spring rains, and you know what that means? Toilet paper will become scarce again, because every highway from here to the coast will be washed out.
Speaking of things getting wiped out, it won’t be too many more generations before ‘Sally sells seashells by the seashore’ in downtown Hope.
How do you get sheep to quit smoking? Tax the living hell out of it and raise insurance premiums.
This point in history is a lousy time to add a carbine tax. Humanity is in the middle of a pandemic with a sick economy that’s on life support.
May I suggest taxing the living hell out of every sheep spreading misinformation and the virus.
