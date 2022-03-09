Covid, Omicron and other variants have been a hard two-years’ go for conscientious physicians. My doctor feels personally responsible for every patient.
How can you tell? Because by nature and upbringing he is a caring, deep-feeling individual. He does whatever he can to assist those who have put their trust in him, often going the extra kilometer to include genuine favors.
His middle-age brilliance is scarcely diminishing. He remembers almost everything, about every patient. That brain-load would stagger most people, even or especially doctors.
Once a week, this individual is in his clinic for his one coffee, weakly, imbibing with him and super-medico front-end “service manager” Constance, or Connie.
The other day, the whining concerned the cost of new “diggs,” a slang accommodation word which probably originated in some California or Aussie goldrush camp a hundred and a half years ago.
“What’s your rent again?” Connie said.
She’s the strata manager of her complex. She likes to compare market rentals with those of her absentee owners who lease to others, or her own if she decided to.
“Seventeen-fifty, including heat and lights the first month … in Kelowna, where the whole country wants to live. The place leaks cold air like an abandoned fridge, in Nunavut. The halls are ice-cube cold, contrary to the manager’s opinion. He wears a down jacket.
“I’m sure the owners say, ‘Ah heck, let the tenants pay for it. What’s a few drafts…?’ Right. Of money.
“But I’m going to protest the power bill: $296.10, for a month? I’m gonna call Fortis and say, ‘What are you trying to do with all those kilowatts? Kill a tenant?’
“I’d go over there and sock somebody on the nose if they didn’t live in a fortress.
“What can I do? I’ve got to stay where I am for now. I can’t move again so soon. This one almost killed me. I never could have made it without the church, and my kids, too. Plus their best friends who owed them one. Besides, I’m waiting for a special woman. She might even live in the complex. It’s big. Almost 200 suites.”
“That’s nice,” Connie said, with a little sigh from workload, not romance.
My doctor came down the hall from one of his consulting rooms.
“Dennis, what do you think this is?” and I fingered a high, hard scab on the top of my scarce-hairs’ head. “No worries. I’ve had it for a while. Doesn’t hurt, doesn’t itch. Nothing.”
He fingered it and pressed down hard. “A carbuncle?”
“Ow! What’s a carbuncle? A barnacle?”
He grinned. He’s got a high-achieving sense of humor when whetted.
“A red precious stone? Inflamed ulcer? Boil? Or a tumor, maybe?”
“Oh, that’s nice. Well, I’ve had a good life.”
“Come in my office. I’ll treat it with liquid nitrogen and antibiotic ointment …”
“Dennis, it’s nothing. It’s my old goat-horn root. I used to have a big horn right there. Eventually it fell off, leaving the root. My old Nanaimo roommate said so, Rob. The first time we bought groceries we arrived at the checkout line at the same time. I stopped and indicated with my hand, ‘Go ahead.’”
“Don’t call me goat-head.”
“I’d never heard it before. Now I’ll say it in checkout lines, and hope I don’t get hit. I only say it to women though. They’re nicer.
“Who knows …?”
Eric Nelson is a longtime journalist and humour columnist. He lives in Kelowna.