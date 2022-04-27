Easter Sunday was a glorious, near-perfect calm and sunny day and the editorial “we” went fishing, plural.
Somewhere in common-sense annals must be written: Do the obvious thing first, especially father and son fishing amateurs. Hence recreation enthusiast son and sire headed off to the nearest body of suspected fish-prone waters: Kelowna’s own big Lake O.
Earlier, the “wordie” (like foodie) suggested the usual timely May or June fishing expedition might be nice, as often enjoyed in their past-Prairies’ history; however, the single son is such a serious entrepreneur that he could schedule the event only Easter Sunday — “after church,” the elder insisted.
In lieu of first checking with the fish, the business-achiever generously booked the event with local Rodney’s Reel Outdoors fishing charter, and personal guide Len Palik.
For the fresh forest greening and peaceful waters troll, Palik and guests proudly manned his near-new 22-foot Thunderjet Tyee craft. West Kelowna Yacht Club to south Peachland and return occupied four relaxed hours, powered by 90 hulking horses at one kilometer per hour.
Lines and hooks from four mounted rods and reels gently cut the minimal wake. Fish beware!
Rainbow trout, kokanee salmon or maybe large mouth bass were the Valley fishers’ potential victims, no wimpy catch-and-releasers aboard.
The electronic scanner or deluded fish finder read the water below, while a few sniper-sighted loners drifted over a couple of “holes” off Peachland showing depths of 145 and 137 feet.
Earlier, with a lean fisherman’s grin, Len indicated Rattlesnake Island off the east bank and confided, “They used to say Ogopogo lived in a cave under there.”
“What about rattlesnakes?” the dad queried. “They’re not my favourites.”
“I don’t know,” and he went on to relate a fascinating event from the 1970s involving “character” Eddie Haymour.
Haymour, a Lebanese-Canadian businessman, bought the island in 1970 to develop as a tourist attraction.
Included were plans for a mini-golf course, replica Middle East pyramid, restaurant and even a camel statue.
Several years of unjust bureaucratic wrangling followed, including a thriller movie-like occupation of Beirut’s Canadian embassy, and seizure of 20 hostages by the swashbuckling Haymour, cousins and friends.
Eventually, he won a B.C. Supreme Court-ordered $250,000 settlement, was denied the island but bought the land directly across from Peachland and built what is now known as Peachland Castle.
“Right there,” the guide pointed at the large, multi-windowed structure, as the relaxed family duo floated past with four lame lines still out.
After a gentle u-turn, the conversation drifted to Sasquatches, UFOs and almost anything except fish; however, this did not deter Palik’s constant attention to the rods and hook changes, sometimes switching to his own crafted originals or re-purposed “antique” favorites.
Sadly, the afternoon ended with no bites, strikes, hits or runs, but no errors, either, for the good boy who took his father Easter fishing on a beautiful, high-holiday spring afternoon.
Too early in the season? Probably. The cagey creatures usually stay deep until warmer waters produce more food above, Len explained. Many years ago, the birth-certified senior discovered an unusual French custom. Whether in France and possibly Quebec, too, on April 1 the culture is apparently too polite or Bible-obedient to address anybody to their face: ‘April Fool!’
What do they say when someone is bait-suckered and goes for the gag that day, maybe applicable for the whole month?
‘April Fish!’ Uh, well …
Eric Nelson is a longtime journalist and humour columnist. He lives in Kelowna.