Over the last four decades, the Canadian banking industry has been undergoing almost continuous and significant change in both the services it provides to their customers and the management of their operations.
The remarkable fact is that this continuous change has strengthened the system and provided a high level of financial stability underpinning the Canadian economy.
Comparing the system that existed 50 years ago when I co-authored a university-level textbook on money and banking with what we have today illustrates how the industry has responded both to market pressures and to major changes in government regulation.
The industry has responded to change in a rational and effective fashion.
Let’s consider for a moment three major changes that have taken place for the banks: the use of digital management of the business, the changing composition of their labour force and the scope and nature of their customer base.
Fifty years ago, the use of computers within the industry was limited. Customers gaining access to their accounts generally required going to a branch.
Doing business with any bank was limited to specific times on regular business days with a few exceptions offering banking on Saturdays.
No one could access their account to perform banking transactions on Sundays.
Now, remote banking from home or your mobile phone via the internet is routine and virtually 24/7. If you should need currency when branches are closed, you can access automatic teller machines. Most customers’ need to visit a branch has declined significantly. That in turn has reduced the need for branches.
With the decline in branches, the services obtainable in remaining locations are more diverse; your local branch probably offers wealth management advice and investment facilities. This wide range of products has, in turn, brought about a change in the skill sets of the financial institutions’ labour force. IT departments rapidly expanded, requiring skilled people able to construct systems and continuously adjust those systems to changing market conditions. Consequently, university graduates became a major new segment of the sector’s labour force.
Moreover, the role of women in banking changed. Formerly, virtually all of the women working in Canadian banking were in relatively low-level jobs — such as tellers, secretaries or lower forms of administration.
But as the need for skilled employees became more acute and the number of women graduates from universities, both in computer technology and in business courses, rose, banks started adding them to the management streams. Now women occupy senior executive rolls all the way from chair of the board or president to heads of major divisions.
The markets of the major Canadian banks have expanded as well, primarily in the United States but also overseas in Asia and in Central and South America.
The biggest have become truly North American regional institutions. At the same time, the domestic market changed with the establishment of foreign banks and also many smaller domestic banks such as those operating within major nonbank businesses such as grocery chains. Some virtual banks operate solely via the internet.
The establishment in 1987 of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) provided an arms-length method for the federal government to oversee the operations of the banks. OSFI is charged with establishing standards for risk assessment on services and asset portfolios and setting the necessary capital requirements.
Looking to the future, OSFI is now engaged in discussions with banks and others to increase the awareness and portfolio implications of external factors such as climate change, pandemics and other families of risk. Quantifying these factors will take time and the building of a consensus before they can be reflected in regulations.
What is important is that both the regulators and the banks understand the importance of this work.
The fact remains that the banking sector is a solid basic strength in the Canadian economy and is relatively free from political interference of the kind that occurs all too frequently south of the border.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.