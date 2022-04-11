As is frequently the case, the recent federal budget is mainly a political document laying out the principal focus of the government in Canada. And Chrystia Freeland provided exactly that last Thursday.
There was money for housing and for dental care for children, money for Indigenous communities, more spending for defence, and the creation of a new agency to improve the productivity of the economy and encourage innovation. In short, she sprinkled funds on the key concerns of many important groups in the country.
Although spending on defence will go up by more than $8 billion, we will still fall short of the NATO pledge to reach 2% of gross domestic product by spending only 1.5%.
Indeed, Canada has failed for more than a decade to meet its commitment to NATO. And while the minister talked around many key issues with regards to defence, she avoided giving specific information as to exactly how, where and when the funds will be spent
While I could go on for pages — as in fact the materials provided by the Department of Finance did — as to what type of expenditures will be favoured, I want to briefly discuss some issues that I think require some thought but appear to have been ignored by the Official Opposition in their critiques of the budget to date.
The first is the obvious intrusion of the new dental program and possibly also the housing program into the jurisdiction of the provinces. This question of who does what for the people of Canada might seem arcane to many but, for the provincial governments, it’s extremely important. They will undoubtedly be concerned about the feds, however keen they may be now, limiting their funding of the programs at some point in the future and leaving the provinces to pick up the pieces.
They have done this before and it strained relations between the two levels of government. Yes, I know the dental program was a part of the deal with the NDP, but consultation with the provinces would have been the politic thing to do.
The same goes for the housing program. Freeland remarked about the need for co-operation among the three levels of government, the private sector as well as not-for-profit and Indigenous groups, but little real consultation took place pre-budget and this omission may seriously delay the program actually coming into being.
My second concern is what I consider the apparent belief on the part of the Trudeau government that there really is a free lunch. The massive direct support the federal government provided to offset the economic downturn occasioned by the need to limit the impact of the pandemic, as Freeland noted, is now in the past. As was predictable, the problems of access to housing, the need to improve productivity and meeting our obligation to increase defence spending still remain.
So, to restore fiscal balance, these new programs need to be fully funded from the get-go. The dental plan was part of the Liberals’ agreement with the NDP, but funding it by borrowing makes little sense. If the public wants something new then we should pay for it even if that means increasing taxes.
This would not be beyond our capacity. Federal coffers are swelling because of increased revenue stemming, in part, from rising prices. But, looking at the budget and its optimistic forecasts, we may be moving into an era of structural deficits. As Lord Keynes said, deficits are needed when the economy is experiencing a recession but not during an expansion. Put another way, we are not taxed enough.
Continued deficits, even if the debt-to-GDP ratio is declining, still means increasing costs of paying the interest on the debt and, in a time of rising interest rates, that will eventually limit what government can do. We need some long-term reality in our fiscal policy not just politically popular verbiage.
Freeland should either raise taxes or cut expenditures or both. No more free lunches. They just do not exist, not even for governments.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.