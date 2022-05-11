By Ben Stewart
The BC Liberals have been raising the alarm over the NDP’s changes to worker rights over the past month, specifically Bill 10 and their decision to remove the secret ballot. This is a course of action that will be bad for B.C. for so many reasons, including:
— The secret ballot system is a fundamental democratic right — the NDP’s Bill 10 will scrap this fair and democratic process workers currently use to decide how to organize themselves.
— Under the current secret ballot system today, there are strict guidelines that protect employees from undue coercion or pressure by employers or union organizers.
— While the NDP claim Bill 10 will ensure a fair unionization process, union organizers will be unrestricted as to where, when and how often they can approach workers to get signatures on cards — they’ll even be free to collect signatures in social settings and in the presence of other co-workers.
— The NDP’s own 2018 Labour Relations Code Review Panel Report recommended keeping the secret ballot — the NDP ignored that advice and plans to scrap the secret ballot anyway.
— A recent poll showed 79% of British Columbians oppose doing away with the secret ballot and only 9% support card checks — Bill 10 ignores popular opinion and is a major step backwards for B.C.
— The NDP sees this as a way to boost membership in NDP-aligned unions, which are their biggest donors — let’s remember, the NDP received the largest donation ($672,576) in B.C.’s political history from the United Steelworkers Union before the 2017 election.
— For 30 of the past 38 years, B.C. has operated under the secret ballot system and it’s the norm in other provinces throughout Canada.
— Under the NDP, insider labour agreements are already costing taxpayers hundreds of millions of additional dollars in cost overruns on projects like the Pattullo Bridge replacement and Kicking Horse Canyon — it’s estimated that NDP-friendly labour agreements could add as much as $4.8 billion to the cost of public infrastructure projects.
— Bill 10 will also allow for ‘union raiding’ in the construction industry every summer, which will lead to further delays and cost overruns on important residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects.
— It’s incredibly hypocritical that the most secretive government in Canada wants to strip workers of their right to a secret ballot — it looks like the NDP expects full transparency from everyone but themselves.
Ben Stewart is the MLA for Kelowna West
------
By Alex Hemingway
The B.C. government recently introduced legislation that will allow a majority of workers in a workplace to organize a union a little more easily, making it harder for employers to intimidate and interfere in organizing drives. That’s good news both for working people and for the quality of our democracy.
If passed, Bill 10, the Labour Relations Code Amendment Act, will enact a single-step certification process — something that is already in place in jurisdictions like Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and federally regulated workplaces.
Single-step certification simply means that if a clear majority of workers in a workplace back forming a union—and sign authorization cards declaring this—they are allowed to form one. This is actually a return to the traditional framework for union certification in Canada.
The single-step process was the norm until the 1980s when governments began rolling it back in many provinces, instituting a two-step process. After a majority of workers had signed union authorization cards, a second step was added requiring a reconfirmation vote to be held. This might sound innocuous (if unnecessary), but the main effect was to give employers a window to run anti-union campaigns and intimidate workers into abandoning organizing drives.
Employer interference campaigns typically include tactics like holding “captive audience meetings” (mandatory anti-union meetings), sending steady streams of text messages and posting anti-union messaging around the workplace, hiring consultants who specialize in union-busting efforts and simply firing the workers who are most active in the organizing effort.
Unfortunately, these types of practices are widespread. They have been getting somewhat more media attention recently during an ongoing wave of worker organizing drives at large corporations like Amazon and Starbucks in the United States. But the same tactics are used here in Canada at corporations like Amazon, Starbucks and Tim Hortons, and in many lesser-known firms throughout various sectors as confirmed by BC’s Labour Relations Board.
The return to single-step certification won’t mean the end of aggressive anti-union campaigns, but it will make them somewhat more difficult to carry out by reducing a key window of time for employer interference. Across jurisdictions, the main effect (and likely aim) of a two-step certification process was always to reduce unionization rates. Research examining BC and other jurisdictions shows this reduction in unionization is exactly what happens.
Strengthening the right of workers to organize unions has broader implications for tackling extreme inequality and creating more democratic control over our politics. Unions help offset a critical imbalance of power that exists between workers and owners in a capitalist economy. It’s increasingly clear that the rich wield disproportionate influence over politics across the developed world. But a growing body of empirical research suggests that higher unionization rates can help reduce these persistent political inequalities.
As my own doctoral research and other analysis has found, working-class people are severely underrepresented among the holders of legislative office. But this too can be changed. Where unionization rates are higher, workers are more likely to hold public office.
Strengthening the right to unionize is essential not only to workers seeking to raise their wages and improve their working conditions, but also to tackling inequality and restoring some working-class influence over our often corporate-dominated politics. By removing one barrier to forming unions and blunting the effect of employer anti-union campaigns, the return to single-step union certification is a win for workers in BC.
Alex Hemingway is the CCPA-BC's senior economist.