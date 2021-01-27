Biden called upon to heal broken nation
Dear Editor:
On Nov. 7, Joe Biden was declared the President-elect of the United States after winning the battleground state of Pennsyl-vania. His margin of victory increased a few days later following victories in Arizona and Georgia.
It should have been a time of rejoicing after four years of madness and chaos in the White House.
For the good of the United States, for the good of the world, yay for the good of the Milky Way galaxy, Donald Trump was going to be a one-term president.
But in the following days and weeks, it became evident Trump would not go quietly in the night like former one-term presidents Jimmy Carter and George Herbert Walker Bush. His legal team of Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis launched dozens of lawsuits (most based on discredited conspiracy theories) seeking to subvert the democratic will of the people in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia.
Election officials in these states were under a constant state of threats and harassment to overturn the outcome.
It all came to an ugly conclusion on Jan. 6 as a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill in protest to replace the election certification that was “stolen” from Trump. A second impeachment of Trump for incitement of insurrection occurred in his final days in office.
I have believed for many years the Republicans were a party of the 3Gs — greed, guns and God in no particular order. But the years of Trumpism have changed that image. The GOP has become a haven for racist white nationalists, climate change deniers and QAnon conspiracy theorists.
Donald Trump is a deeply flawed, and morally deficient man who was demonstrably unfit to serve in the Oval Office. It will be up to Joseph Biden Jr. to heal the wounds of this broken nation, which no longer resembles a functioning democracy.
Bruce Gajerski, Kelowna
Getting good care from Interior Health
Dear Editor:
I wanted to send a public acknowledgment to the medical and support people in the Interior Health region.
I just returned from four days at Kelowna General Hospital for a vascular operation. From check-in to surgery and recovery in the Strathcona building, the staff was unbelievably good.
I had the same great help in the cancer center in Kelowna in 2017. And the same super service in Penticton. Way to go Interior Health.
Bob O’Hara, Penticton
Biden policies may be bad for Canada, too
Dear Editor:
Joe Biden may be just as bad as Donald Trump for Canada when it comes to implementing America First measures, including tariffs, jobs and industrial resources.
We’ve endured it long before Trump’s presidency, with Republican and Democratic party administrations. For example, their tariffs on imports of our softwood lumber, regardless of the consistent independent (including international) trade-board rulings in Canada’s favour.
It’s as though our great neighbour south may always maintain such a sticking point, however unjustly, if only because they have the formidable weight.
Maybe we’re expected to get used to it, somewhat like the child stuck with the school bully whose concept of his/her fair share will always be three quarters of the pie.
Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock
Climate plan finally has real goals, budget
Dear Editor:
It was heartening to hear that Canada has at last joined other nations in adopting a climate change plan that includes real goals and a budget.
If there is anything to be learned from COVID-19, it is that nature is more powerful than our wishful thinking — and we can act quickly and change drastically when we need to.
Lives hang in the balance.
Scientists, economists, business people, and citizens have come up with many solutions for how to draw down greenhouse gas emissions, but we need the political will to make these solutions a reality.
Now, Canada has taken some concrete steps; this gives some hope for more progress on the long road ahead, which we must all travel together.
Khati Hendry, Penticton
Senior braved icy drive to Kelowna
Dear Editor:
I am now 75 years old and have just recently lost my dog.
Once I needed a vet on the weekend and was told that I needed to go to Kelowna for treatment.
At the time, I thought it was terrible to have to drive possibly in the snow and ice to get help for my pet.
Surely a city the size of Penticton can have a vet on-call for the residents to take the stress off a sick animal during an emergency.
The vets know how to charge us in Penticton so maybe we should go to Kelowna for regular service.
If the vets took turns on the weekends, with 15 vets between Summerland and Okanagan Falls, it would mean that once in four months they would be on call.
Jim Bolton, Penticton
Trudeau joins wrong side in climate debate
Dear Editor:
U.S. President Joe Biden made some big moves in support of bold climate action immediately after stepping into office.
Within hours of his inauguration, he passed executive orders to return the United States to the Paris Climate Accord, suspend all new oil and gas drilling permits on federal land, and cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.
Clearly, Biden is eager to course correct the United States after four years of Donald Trump’s climate denial and pro-fossil fuel agenda. This should be something that our self-proclaimed climate leader of a prime minister should support.
Instead, Justin Trudeau announced that he was “disappointed” by Biden’s actions, aligning himself closer with dangerous politicians like Donald Trump and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.
If Trudeau wants to demonstrate true climate leadership he has to choose a different side. Canada has an opportunity to work with the United States to forge a new path on climate action.
Canadian politicians should look forward and deliver a better vision for the future.
The Keystone XL cancellation signals that the fossil-fuel era is ending.
Trudeau could mark this moment by delivering on the Just Transition Act he promised in 2019.
Workers need government action to support them through the transition to a green economy. Let’s get to work on making it happen with a Just Transition Act.
Frank Martens, Summerland