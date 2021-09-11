The hardest critic in our lives is that relentless, accusing inner voice, one that can hinder our purpose.
One of my favourite sayings is, “The past does not equal the future.”
Don’t let past blunders paralyze and prevent you from
trying. Perhaps you tried to get into university but weren’t accepted, or had what you thought was a great relationship, but it crashed or, you applied for a dream job and were rejected.
I am amazed by how people pick themselves up and push on.
I remember sitting with a chatty Irish waiter who had left the navy, drifting through life without any education or hope. He had once dreamed of being a mental health nurse, but he was now filled with a cocktail of self-doubt and self-loathing.
We all need belief in our lives when things are tough, but we should never underestimate or devalue what God can do through us when we have failed; faith is what fuels us towards life and “life to the full” (John 10:10).
Over time, my Irish friend began to hear the truth of the faith-filled life, most importantly, his value, and achieved his dream.
Florence Chadwick was the first woman to swim the English Channel in both directions, but when she tried to swim from Catalina Island to the California coast, the fog settled and was so thick she couldn’t see ahead. She swam more than 15 hours before she asked to be taken out of the water.
Her trainer tried to encourage her to keep going, but when Florence looked, all she saw was fog. She resigned, only half a mile from her goal.
Later she said, “I’m not excusing myself, but if I could have seen the land, I might have made it.”
Two months later, she swam the same channel, setting a record because she could see.
The same determination exists here in Kelowna; 17-year-old Emily Epp also faced the choppy waters and swam the English Channel for charity; the trek took her 12 hours.
If we keep focusing on our failures and what didn’t work, discouragement descends like that sea fog, settling over us, impeding our progress and vision. We find ourselves struggling to summon the courage needed for the tasks ahead.
As believers, we can pray, seeking God. We can “forget what is behind” as the
apostle Pauls encourages us and follow the vision. Think of Moses’ successor Joshua leading the people.
God said to him, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged (intimidated), for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9)
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.