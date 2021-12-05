This Sunday is the second Sunday in Advent. Advent is a time to prepare our hearts; the second Sunday is a beautiful chance to reflect on the ways prophecy has been fulfilled and ponder what the future will bring.
Such as this verse from the book of Isaiah 7:14 written 740 years before the birth of Christ, “Therefore the Lord Himself will give you a sign: Behold, a virgin will be with child and bear a son, and she will call His name Immanuel.”
This past week I had a surprise visit from a friend from England.
He unexpectedly walked through the door Friday evening; I could not believe it.
I was speechless, ‘what, how, when?’ spluttered out of my mouth as we embraced after two years of restrictions and separation.
Christmas is all about the unexpected visitors, Mary’s angelic announcement, Joseph’s dramatic dream, shepherds surprised by angels lighting up the grassy hilltops above Bethlehem.
Then, of course, King Herod received the wise men from the East, as the tyrant king sought to know where this new kingly arrival would be born.
‘So that he may worship him too.’ Just a few characters from the richest story.
During my friend’s visit, his five-year-old daughter FaceTimed and proudly declared that in her elementary school nativity, she had been cast as a pigeon.
I remember my children being shepherds, stars, sheep, and one ‘made it’ to the coveted role of Mary.
I remember playing the role of a King, tripping over my handmade gown as I made my way to the stage. My friend confessed he played the great King Herod and believed the whole story was about him as the king; later, he realized it was about the baby Jesus.
Herod pretended he wanted to worship Jesus, the king, but in reality, he wanted no other kings arriving.
If you are king, and someone else comes along saying he is the king, then one of you has to surrender. There’s only room for one on the throne.
The power of the nativity story is that Jesus came to us and declared his Lordship over the evil and chaos of the world.
As we wait with anticipation, this advent season let us consider our role amid the chaos.
Let us look at our own lives and consider our part in the story, whether we are our own king or whether we will allow the Lord of all to sit on the throne of our decisions, thoughts and actions.
And, may we all capture the delight of my friend’s daughter in her role as the nativity pigeon and allow our internal compass to help us find our way to our true home, King Jesus.
Phil Collins is Pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.