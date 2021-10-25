Canada has a housing problem. For many lower income or younger people, the cost of suitable housing, whether they plan to rent or own, is beyond their financial capacity. For others, such as recent immigrants, larger families and those who need access to public transit to get to work, housing needs are not being met by the market.
And all this is creating stresses on individuals and families and on governments, be they local, provincial or federal.
Finding solutions to this problem has not been easy. The issue is exceedingly complex both as to determining the kinds of housing needed and how to produce what is needed in adequate amounts.
It’s necessary to consider many factors affecting both the demand for and supply of housing: these include type (rental or for purchase), configuration (highrise condo, townhouses or single-family homes) and size (the number of rooms in the individual dwelling).
For governments, the need to develop an effective strategy to measure both the demand for and potential supply of housing of all types in a given area has been held back by inadequate existing methods.
At present, there is also a great deal of what I call “static” — many voices and little clarity.
Fortunately, there is now an effort among academicians at UBC and the University of Ottawa to build what is being called a Housing Assessment Resource Tool (HART).
In essence, they are creating a standardized, robust, easy-to-use, and equity-focused tool, spelling out the information that is needed and how to use it in formulating housing policy for any municipality.
The development of a pilot HART has used data originating in Kelowna. Many other jurisdictions have shown interest in using the tool and, in its next phase, the project will expand to other Canadian municipalities. Every locale will yield unique results and the methodology will be adapted and fine-tuned.
The Housing Assessment Resource Tool specifies five steps
1. Determine the maximum sustainable housing costs for various income categories from low to high.
2. Calculate the existing deficit in supply at each housing price point and determine what sizes of households and priority populations are in particular need.
3. Estimate how much affordable housing is being lost in the local market (for example, to gentrification).
4. Use census data to determine how quickly the population in the region is growing.
5. Finally, determine how much additional housing the community needs and at what costs and sizes?
This approach will allow local governments to determine how many additional housing units are needed, how large they need to be and how much they can cost to rent or own to be affordable for those market segments in need of housing.
All relevant factors need to be considered by local governments when developing the overall housing policy.
Effectively, they need to determine for whom the new housing needs to be built. A family of four requires more space than a single person or a couple. And there may well be local priorities for certain groups such as the disabled, or seniors or Indigenous people.
Assuming clarity is achieved on what is needed to be built, there is the question of where the new supply can be built.
What are the important features to consider in terms of location? What land is potentially available?
Finally, there is the question of the appropriate balance of public and private development. The market may not supply every desirable option.
The main barriers policy-makers currently face in creating a comprehensive housing strategy responsive to local conditions are lack of standard methods, inaccessible data, and, often, insufficient training in interpreting the information.
The HART framework addresses all of these barriers and more. It is intended to be a game-changer for affordable housing supply.
When the nationwide fine tuning of the methodology is completed, we will have a more complete understanding of what relevant data we need to collect on a periodic basis and how HART can be improved in future.
HART has the potential to be a tool that will allow planning departments across Canada to use a standardized methodology that will address one of the nation’s most difficult policy issues.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.