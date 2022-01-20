Pick one month of the year that a gym operator doesn’t want to close and it’s January.
It sounds cliché but we all know why … New Year’s resolutions, taking off the extra weight gained over the holidays, etc.
Unfortunately, gym operators found themselves in that unenviable position Dec. 22 when provincial health orders resulted in gyms and fitness facilities locking their doors for more than a month.
“We’re very relieved,” said Kirby Layng, owner/operator of City Centre Fitness in Penticton. “We were a bit blindsided (with the closure). You could go and play hockey with 20 other people, you could do boxing, but not come to the gym.”
Layng unlocked his downtown gym Thursday morning at 5 a.m. and there were people waiting.
“They’re happy to get back at it, more for their mental health than anything,” he said.
Attendance for an average Thursday morning was up, but not overwhelming. The phone rang a lot with people asking if the gym was indeed open for business.
While I’m hesitant to be critical of health officials, it made little sense that casinos were open, but gyms and fitness clubs — which benefit people’s physical and mental wellbeing — were closed.
(One can argue that a person can still stay in shape by doing callisthenics and other exercises in the comfort of their own home. Sorry, it’s not the same.)
The provincial health orders are basically the same as before the latest lockdown — social distancing, presentation of vaccine passports, masks when moving about a facility, mandatory wiping down all machines. Depending on the size of the gym, there are attendance limitations which in City Centre’s case is a maximum of 50 at one time.
I’m not sure if it was public pressure or common sense, but it’s good to see the province reopen our health clubs.
—————
I can’t wait to watch Wednesday’s Central Okanagan School District meeting. Mandatory vaccinations for employees will be debated. All eyes will be on Kelowna as school boards across the province, I believe, are waiting to see what happens here. In my opinion, the policy needs to be mandated by the province rather than leaving it up to each individual board.
—————
I’m amazed how many people were inspired to donate money to animal rescue groups as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge on what would have been the actresses 100th birthday. Although figures remain unknown, animal groups up and down the valley benefitted from the generosity of Betty’s huge legion of fans. Milo got involved, donating to his friends at the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT).
—————
Speaking of Betty White, the best television finale ever was the final episode of “Mary Tyler Moore” where the cast embraced in a group hug and sang “It’s A Long Way to Tipperary.” In the series finale, new owners bought the station. Everyone was fired except the newsroom idiot, Ted Baxter. That would happen in real life.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca. This column appears Fridays.