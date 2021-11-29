There is a decrepit city park along the north side of Recreation Avenue between Richter and Ellis that is a key element in the shamefully inadequate way Kelowna deals with a portion of the city’s homeless population.
Go there at 8 a.m. and you will see a cluster of tents. By 9 a.m., at least four bylaw enforcement officers plus a few RCMP officers are there telling the occupants of those tents to take down their tents and get a move on.
Because the narrow strip of land on the north side of Recreation is designated as a park, the city government can enforce the daily eviction to prevent the establishment of a permanent settlement of tents.
If the occupants don’t move their tents and other goods, these can be seized and they may be charged for violation of the law.
The people in these tents are part of the population of homeless people in Kelowna but they are unrepresentative since they are not able or willing to go to one of the shelters operated by, among others, the Gospel Mission.
These tent-dwellers frequently have mental health issues, have suffered abuse or are addicted to alcohol or other substances and most are unemployed. The daily eviction from the “park” makes their lives even more difficult. I imagine they must really feel totally hopeless about their circumstances.
Research indicates that consistently punitive interactions with authorities, including move-along orders, citations and destruction of property, limit homeless people’s access to services, housing and jobs, while damaging their health, safety and well-being.
Why then did the city’s senior leadership team establish such a practice and why do they continue to rely on it?
If criticized, they undoubtedly will deflect responsibility to others — for example, the Journey Home Strategy and Journey Home Task Force. But these are also ultimately controlled by the City of Kelowna through governance structures, information flows and resource allocations.
Ultimately, it is council and city management who decide how much is spent on emergency and enforcement services (RCMP, bylaw enforcement) versus proactive public health solutions to the persistent problem of homelessness.
The questions concerned citizens may wish to ask of the city government include: What is the objective of this program of daily evictions? If it is to protect a city park, why is this so-called park devoid of any amenities? Do the city’s senior managers believe that this action is achieving the stated objective, if any, and what evidence of positive outcomes can they show to support the continuation of this program? What alternative strategies, if any, are being considered by the senior leadership team?
Very importantly, how much does it cost the ratepayers to have bylaw enforcement and the RCMP conduct these ongoing daily evictions on Recreation Avenue and elsewhere . Nearly 50% of Kelowna’s property taxes go to “public safety,” including, presumably, funds for the endless officer “move along” orders. To me it sounds like an expensive Band-Aid.
Undoubtedly, this harsh policy removes what some may consider an eyesore. Perhaps neighbours in the area complain about impacts on property values and local businesses and perhaps that is the main concern of the city’s senior managers. But, if council members believe that city management is enacting a policy that shows the city actually understands the causes of homelessness and is working on real solutions, they are deluded.
I am well aware the mayors of virtually every urban centre in the province have written a joint letter to the premier asking for financial and other assistance in dealing with the problem of homelessness. But, waiting for the provincial government to act, while using harsh and expensive tactics on the folks sleeping in tents demonstrates that Kelowna’s leaders think the question of homelessness is either not very important or something they can simply push out of town.
Kelowna is the fourth most expensive city for accommodation in Canada. As we approach the Christmas season, it seems to me an effort to identify and implement a more positive strategy might be more compassionate, and, ultimately, more effective.
David Bond is a retired bank economist.