Every strata corporation suffers wear and tear on its capital. To account for that and plan an orderly replacement, each strata needs to have a plan as to the amount projected to be spent on capital replacement each year. In B.C., the Contingency Reserve Fund is intended to fund common expenses occurring less often than once a year or not on a predictable schedule.
In Alberta, each strata corporation must establish and maintain such a fund based upon a reserve fund study, report and plan updated at least every five years — or more often if the strata owners decide this is advisable. The funds must be held in a separate account and cannot be mixed with other funds or used for regular operating expenditures.
It is important for unitholders to understand the purpose of such a fund and how its size is based upon a study done by qualified specialists.
In B.C., however, too often such a fund is viewed as nonessential. This leaves the unitholders subject to special levies when major repair expenses occur. Such levies can lead to financial stress on unitholders that may result in a forced sale.
B.C. needs a change in the Strata Act and Regulations to make creation and maintenance of a Contingency Reserve Fund mandatory and ensure it is based upon a reserve fund study and reserve fund report as is required in Alberta.
Another problem facing strata corporations in B.C. and indeed across Canada is the rapid rise in the cost of insurance with respect to common property and structures. With more than 30,000 strata developments in B.C., this issue impacts the approximately 1.5 million people living in strata units. When this issue is discussed, frequently there is a call for government intervention.
There is not likely going to be a quick fix on an issue that is quite complex. Major challenges faced by strata corporations looking for reasonably-priced insurance include:
a) Fewer insurers providing their services to B.C. strata than in the past (thus less competition)
b) A history of frequent claims for water damages or other accidents (which presumably could have been largely prevented)
c) Poorly maintained buildings and therefore the prospect of increasing future claims.
It’s not surprising, therefore that common property insurance is expensive or even unavailable.
The BC Real Estate Association (“BCREA”) has proposed the provincial government develop a mandatory education course for strata council members.
As the association has pointed out, service on a council requires financial acumen, experience and skill. Even with such qualifications, it’s important to equip strata council members with the specialized industry knowledge they need. Otherwise, it will be difficult to ensure strata corporations are better run in the future.
This will require government action to make council membership subject to mandatory training. This could be accomplished by establishing something akin to the Condominium Authority of Ontario which enforces the Strata Property Act, including mandating training for council members and promulgating best practices for councils.
The Ontario Authority provides detailed oversight for all strata properties and training for council members.
There is no such oversight body in B.C. The Civil Resolution Tribunal handles disputes related to the Strata Property Act, but does not promote standards of management and training.
If the government is hesitant to create such a body because of costs, it makes sense to levy a fee for each strata corporation based upon its assessed value as determined by the BC Assessment Authority.
The training of council members would be a standard fee per person. The benefits to unitholders in the long run should be considerable. (An alternative would be assigning these tasks to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.)
One of the benefits of such an organization would be better information about causes of the current difficult market for insurance and enhanced ability to develop remedies. It is reasonable to assume that, if it becomes obvious that strata corporations are better run and buildings are better-maintained, more insurance companies will be enticed to return to the B.C. market.
In addition to the oversight and training function, the BCREA suggests the government encourage the BC Financial Services Authority to help foster a robust, economically viable market that attracts insurance providers.
The problems with common property insurance are capable of solution. But, it requires some imagination on the part of strata corporations and government to put together an action plan.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.