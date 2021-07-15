Dear Editor: Due to the tragic accident with the collapse of the building crane in downtown Kelowna, many of the local residents had to be evacuated due to fears of a further collapse.
The Salvation Army church was utilized as the evacuation centre and, despite the relatively short notice, the organizational ability and efficiency of the volunteers were amazing.
We were given regular and timely updates on the developing situation, which was greatly appreciated.
The volunteers who did the registration of the evacuees demonstrated both skill and empathy which were outstanding. There were snacks, fruit and beverages available; three nights free hotel accommodations were available for those who needed housing; free vouchers were available for essential items; emergency prescription services had been arranged; and transportation was also available.
Additionally, some of the local residents had witnessed the collapse of the crane, and grief counselling was provided at the centre.
This again was greatly appreciated by those who witnessed this horrific event.
The organizers and volunteers at the evacuation centre are to be commended for their kindness, empathy, and patience during this very stressful event.
They should be very proud of their achievements — the community is certainly proud of them.
Patrick MacDonald, Kelowna
Humans must act quickly, forcefully
Re: “The pace of climate change is what’s alarming.” (July 13)
Dear Editor: Patricia Reid points out that the pace of climate change is 10 times faster than that suggested by Jim Church (“Heat wave shouldn’t be causing alarm bells,” July 9).
In fact, Reid’s figure lowballs the more likely rate of change. Scientists suggest that the current increase in carbon dioxide is occurring far faster compared with the rates of previous mass extinctions.
It is likely, according to conservative estimates, 12,000 times faster than the rate of the Devonian extinction.
Equally concerning, current rates of ocean acidification are likely 30 times higher than during the Permian extinction, the greatest of all the previous mass extinctions.
As human beings, we should all be very concerned about the need to act quickly and forcefully.
Ian Pooley, Kelowna