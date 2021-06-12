In this artist's sketch, Nathaniel Veltman makes a video court appearance in London, Ont., Thursday, June 10, 2021 as Justice of the Peace Robert Seneshen (top left) and lawyer Alayna Jay look on. Veltman, accused of deliberately running over and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., had his case adjourned to next week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould