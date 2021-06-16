Dear Editor: Your editorial is, like the proposed development, wrong in almost every conceivable sense (Re: “Too late to block build at Pinnacle,” June 9). Perhaps the most glaring of the errors is an lack of accuracy in statements about what exists at the Gallagher’s community.
He claims that this is a “dense housing enclave.” Do the math. The Gallagher’s community has a housing density of about 1 1/2 homes per acre. That’s an average of 28,343 square feet of land per home. The homes are clustered in the most attractive and efficient way to provide large open areas, including greenways between rear yards and fairways for the golf courses around which the community was planned and developed.
Its about as far from a “dense housing enclave” as exists within the boundaries of this city. To claim otherwise indicates either blind prejudice or perhaps a choice to ignore the truth.
Everything about the developer’s apartment proposal is simply wrong. It violates the covenants made to existing homeowners, it proposes a form and character of development that is out of context and incompatible with not only the Gallagher’s community but the entire Southeast Kelowna community, it involves rezoning parkland to actual high density residential condos, it provides absolutely no benefits to the community, and it is unwanted by anyone other than the developer and possibly some city staff or council members with personal agendas. Like your editorial, it’s simply wrong and based on assumptions.
Next time you want to write something consider your professional obligations, park your obvious prejudice at the door and do your homework, then report facts not personal bias.
Joe Rogers, Kelowna
Time to move to ward system
Dear editor: Recent letters to the editor concerning the condominium project at Gallagher’s Canyon is yet another example of how developers are able to influence the planning department and council members, while residents are denied a direct conduit to the decision-making process to state their objections from a local, grassroots level.
My wife and I live in the Lower Mission and we are currently seeing excessively high-density development and construction in direct contravention of the official community plan — specifically, the requirement to have a house footprint not exceeding 40% of the lot being developed.
Some RU 2 developments now cover over 90% of the lot area with house footprints, impermeable driveways, swimming pools and patios. Trees and shrubs are removed and not replaced. Permeable lawns and gardens, allowing ground-water recharge, are non-existent.
Official complaints to the planning department do not even receive a follow-up call. It’s a little like an iron wall of silence.
What is the solution? Cities from Calgary to St. John’s use a ward system. It guarantees at least one member of council who is familiar with and represents each area of each city, just like MPs and MLAs.
Oh, and by the way, Lake Country, with a population of only 13,000, has a ward system.
While the current system in Kelowna allows easier re-election for incumbents, through name recognition without accountability, a ward system may provide the electorate with a more democratic government process for the city. I’d vote for it and for any candidate in favour of it.
Roger Hume, Kelowna
Future scary at Gallagher’s
Dear Editor: Aug. 13, 2022: Notice of Motion — Pinnacle Condo Complex Strata Corp. at Gallagher’s Canyon unanimously passed a motion to require all owners to install bullet proof glass in their cars, and for the first and second floor units to have golf netting over their windows and patios.
Third- and fourth-floor golf netting is optional. All guests to the condo complex —whether by car or by foot — are required to arrive after dark when golfing at the Pinnacle Golf course is over for the day. The entrance sign to the complex will state, “Enter at your own risk.”
BACKGROUND: It has become evident that the condo complex is in a shooting gallery with many wayward golf balls landing on our cars and through condo windows which create a serious health hazard. Our strata insurance premiums have risen sharply due to damage claims.
Murray Allen, Kelowna
Not wanted in my community
Dear Editor: The sign on the fourth hole of the Pinnacle Golf Course at Gallagher’s Canyon reads “In your neighbourhood.”
A 40-unit, five-storey, age-in-place apartment building is proposed for the middle of the Pinnacle.
Addressing urban sprawl in a rural community, seems like a well thought out plan!
Closest public transportation is a long walk for seniors to catch a bus, up and down hills. Very difficult to do, especially in the winter. Up in Gallagher’s, we get a ton of snow.
Closest shopping, better clog our road system with more cars to get to town, because many of the age-in-place seniors will not be able to make that walk. Not to mention the doctor appointments many seniors will have scheduled.
The building provides a parking stall for each resident, and six visitor stalls. Where will everyone park? What about a second car that many households have; yes, even seniors.
Green space?
No. If you live in this development, you will enjoy a very small balcony, overlooking green spaces. What about walking your beloved dog? Well, you get to walk Max” on the road, small sidewalks (that are very slippery in the winter), or the golf course. Better be good at dodge ball.
Enjoy wildlife from your balcony?
Established migration patterns will be lost. And, you will be a proud owner of a building that provides significant light pollution in a rural community. That will significantly affect the raptors. Keep in mind, some of these species are threatened.
And, the water treatment plant! Well, it was deemed at full capacity many years ago. If it fails, you might be able to share the numerous port-o-lets provided by the community.
Sounds like a great place to age in place and call home!
Would you want this development “In Your Community?”
Cheryl Kane, Kelowna