Sweden is building a road that recharges batteries on an electric bus, as the bus passes over it.
The project is an experiment.
I gather that transmitters will be buried in the asphalt. When the designated bus passes over a transmitter, it will emit a blast — sorry, I can’t think of a better word — of wireless radiation that will boost the bus’s battery storage, much like the wireless charging devices for your cell phone. Or your hearing aids. Only much stronger.
Promotional blurbs released about the Swedish experiments gloat that this process — if successful — will eventually eliminate the need for charging stations. The highway will recharge your Tesla or Ioniq as you drive.
Wait a minute… What about the humans in those vehicles?
Won’t they also be in the line of radiation?
Countless studies and articles claim that wireless radiation has no harmful effects on the human body. I don’t believe it.
Assuming that you could bypass the safety features in your microwave oven, would you stick your head inside that oven and turn it on? I didn’t think so.
But that’s the standard by which the risks of wireless radiation are measured.
In Canada, all wireless risks are based on Safety Code 6. Which defines (I’m simplifying drastically here) how much microwave radiation will raise the temperature inside a human head by 1 degree Celsius.
That’s what a microwave oven does, isn’t it? It raises the temperature of some organic product, until that product is considered fully cooked.
Which admits that microwave frequencies are not harmless.
We know that other electromagnetic frequencies are not harmless either.
When I was young, shoe stores had X-ray machines that let shoppers peer at a greenish image of the bones in their feet.
When I was young, every child had a TB X-ray every year.
When I was young, a suntan was considered healthy.
All those are now considered health risks. Because we’ve learned that radiation can harm, as well as heal.
But because wireless radiation is invisible, we forget that it’s there.
There’s no such thing as safe radiation and unsafe radiation. The sunlight that you bask in, the X-rays that penetrate your flesh, the infra-red lamps that keep pre-cooked chickens warm in your supermarket, the radio waves that let you listen to your favourite programs — they’re all the same thing.
Just different wavelengths on an immense spectrum, from cosmic gamma rays to computer screens.
Visible light occupies a tiny bandwidth on that vast spectrum.
Since the beginning of time, all life has existed in various kinds of natural radiation.
But since May 13, 1897, we have all been living in an invisible bath of a new kind of electromagnetic radiation.
On that day, Marconi sent his first radio transmission — a mere 6 km. Four years later, he followed up with the first trans-Atlantic transmission.
Today, my house as three wireless telephone handsets. Plus a wireless router for my computers. My hearing aids communicate wirelessly with each other — right through my skull.
So-called “smart meters” let corporations monitor my use of electricity, natural gas, and water.
Alexa and Siri are always on, always connected.
Radio and TV broadcasts proliferate, although some is now delivered by cable. Meanwhile, cell phones have multiplied like corona viruses.
Local communities have protested the citing of cell towers near schools and hospitals. They forget that every cell phone is also a transmitter. Its signal must be at least strong enough to reach back to that tower.
Unless cell phones are physically turned off, they are always on. They have to keep in touch with a worldwide wireless network, so that a German resident calling from Thailand can reach my daughter’s Edmonton number here in B.C.
I’m not a scientist. I have no access to a lab; I don’t submit papers to learned journals. But I know that every new technology has had both negative and positive effects.
Wireless transmission may be the greatest experiment that we humans have ever performed on ourselves.
Conspiracy theorists blame vaccines for everything from autism to Alzheimer’s —because they can see something physical going into our bodies. They don’t consider that something invisible may also have effects.
I’m worried, I admit. In spite of endless assurances, I cannot believe that something utterly new to life on this earth, something now universal and ubiquitous, can have no harmful effect on us.
For example, how might the blast of radiation under that bus affect a passenger’s pacemaker?
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist.