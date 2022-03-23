By Naomi Barber
Many people don’t realize that all major eye conditions begin with very little in the way of symptoms and all have the potential to progress to vision loss. Glaucoma, macula degeneration and cataracts are just some sight-threatening eye diseases that affect so many in the community.
What is also relatively unknown is that the eyes are a window to general health. During a routine eye exam, optometrists obtain a view within the eye that allows them to look directly at blood vessels and tissue — this can be the first identifier of systemic conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.
These conditions not only affect holistic health, but can have dramatic effects on vision, too.
Advanced technology such as OCT (a 3D scan of the eye) can provide us with detailed information about early risk factors and changes in the eye. When optometrists use this as part of their overall assessment, symptomless eye conditions can be detected years before vision loss or other complications occur.
Advanced technology such as OCT (a 3D scan of the eye) can provide detailed information about early risk factors and changes in the eye. When optometrists use this as part of their overall assessment, symptomless eye conditions can be detected years before vision loss or other complications occur. The 3D eye scans are covered by MSP.
World Optometry Day was on Wednesday and is a time where we recognize the
importance of the role optometrists play in frontline eyecare across communities globally.
However, a recent survey commissioned by Specsavers shows that nearly one-in-four British Columbians haven’t visited their optometrist in the past three years despite Health Canada recommending that adults get an eye exam at least once every two years (and once a year for children and seniors).
The poll, conducted by Research Co., found B.C. residents visit their mechanic, dentist, and veterinarian more often than an optometrist, suggesting the overall health and vision benefits are not well understood. Either that, or people find it difficult to access eye care.
These surveys also indicated that almost half of British Columbians feel their vision has declined over the last two years while one in 10 parents are similarly concerned about their children’s vision with 67% of those parents agreeing that comprehensive eye exams are very valuable when it comes to assessing their children’s vision.
It’s important optometrists are able to provide consistently high standards of care in a way that is convenient for patients to access, and affordable. This is what helps to bring awareness to the importance of eye health checks.
Eye health examinations are important at all ages. For children, it’s about ensuring vision is clear for learning and development.
For working-aged people it’s about being able to function comfortably at work and screen for early signs of eye disease.
For seniors it’s about ensuring that vision remains clear, eye health is safeguarded, and quality of life is preserved.
As optometrists, we see the benefits of individuals looking after their vision and eye health, and World Optometry Day offers a great opportunity to continue to raise this awareness.
Naomi Barber is director of optometry with Specsavers