As a high school student in Tanzania, I had lodged a one-person protest in boycotting goods imported from then apartheid-ruled South Africa. The boycott also adopted by others spread like wildfire, crippling South Africa economically and eventually bringing down the racist government, installing Nelson Mandela as the president.
The decision to remove Russian brand liquor from Canadian stores is a right move, to express our disgust at the atrocities committed by Putin in Ukraine. There are plenty of alternative brands available from countries that value human dignity and democracy.
While Canada and other nations are doing what they can to cripple Russia’s economy by imposing sanctions, and providing military hardware, the onus is on every individual citizen in freedom-loving nations to play their part.
I would go a stage further to suggest that on an individual basis, everyone should contemplate boycotting Russia as a tourist destination while others should consider donating funds to help thousands of fleeing Ukrainian refugees, stranded in Europe.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched his reign of terror, unprecedented in modern times, on a democratic sovereign nation unprovoked and later threatening to place his nuclear forces on high alert and escalating tensions.
Putin’s war is not even getting support at home where there has been mounting resistance in 51 cities where 5,959 anti-war protestors have been arrested for opposing the barbaric war.
One positive result of the Russian invasion is that it has united the West which has displayed outstanding solidarity.
It’s encouraging that every democratic country in the world coming forward to help Ukraine with equipment, tanks and other military hardware. Even usually neutral Switzerland has joined European nations to show solidarity.
Canada in keeping with its glittering image as a country always
welcoming those fleeing violence
and persecution is prioritizing Ukrainians by opening its doors to them.
This is supplemented by hundreds who have responded to a call for volunteers to fight for Ukraine.
Canada must prioritize applications for Ukrainians, without visas and avoid the bureaucratic red tape system used during the Afghanistan crisis.
The hero of the moment should undoubtedly be Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a man who used to entertain the nation, who has become its powerful voice and a strong national leader holding his country together in its darkest hour of history.
When the U.S. offered to airlift him to safety, he is reported to have retorted: “The fight is here; I need anti-tank ammo, not a ride.” As the Economist magazine said: “That was not the role he had chosen, but the one that was thrust upon him when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th. He has carried it off with dignity, strength, and a dash of humour.”
Ukrainians have inspired the world and they should be applauded for their determination to fight one of the most powerful nations on earth. Russia has done immeasurable damage to its own long-term interests, and it would take years before anyone would trust Putin and his cronies again.
Mansoor Ladha is a Calgary-based journalist and author of Memoirs of a Muhindi: Fleeing East Africa for the West and A Portrait in Pluralism: Aga Khan’s Shia Ismaili Muslims.