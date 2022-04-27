Dear Editor: Eating in a small family-type restaurant is one of my favourite things to do. It may not happen often but when it does I enjoy it to the fullest. So a week or two ago I found myself seated in a smallish “eatery” where I could enjoy a simple menu, nice surroundings and a spattering of senior citizens.
A couple sitting not far from me were each enjoying a simple meal; soup and a small dessert. It was obvious they had been married a long time. There wasn’t much conversation but you could see not only did they enjoy their food but they enjoyed the company of each other as well.
While enjoying my simple fare of a vegetarian sandwich I occasionally glanced over to the pair. When they were finishing the remainder of their soup I noticed the husband had a slight tremor as he slowly sipped each spoonful. When he started dessert, a date square, his fork trembled as he did his best to balance it on his fork.
Casually sipping my coffee I watched him thoughtfully glancing down to the remnants of the date square. All that remained were crumbs. It was obvious he could not gather them up with his fork and I could see him wondering how he would go about it.
His wife was also observing the situation and she obviously knew what he was thinking. She immediately she got up from the table and fetched a spoon from the front counter. Pulling her chair up close to his you could see her husband wondering what her motive was.
Smiling, she reached over and scraped the leftover crumbs into the spoon. As she did so a broad smile spread over her husband’s face as he knew what she was up to. Gently she lifted each spoonful up to his mouth where he could savor the last crumbs of the date square.
There was no embarrassment, no hesitation. Each knew what the other was doing. But the most enjoyable thing to watch was the camaraderie between the two of them. Totally at ease with one another. Totally in love with one another.
I watched them walk to the door, he using his cane and she holding his arm as they eased through the doorway…totally in tune and in love with each other. A treat to watch. A winsome reminder about how life and love go hand in hand.
It was a day for me to enjoy, and enjoy it I did. Ain’t love grand!
Dianne Dawson, West Kelowna