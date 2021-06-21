I’ve always thought the only way one could make a fast slash of cash (legally) was to win the Lotto Max. The recent actions of the government of Kelowna under the direction of city manager Doug Gilchrist and the mayor and council offer hope of an alternate route.
It’s easy. Just buy some property, maximize the possible density that the land can support regardless of zoning and then, in exchange for modest undertakings linked to the development that supposedly enhance the community, receive a variance from the zoning limitations. It’s those variances that provide the millions that rival Lotto Max.
What council, in approving these kinds of get-rich-quick projects, fails to fully consider are the externalities these projects collectively impose on the community. These include rising land costs and therefore rising housing costs, increasing vehicle traffic and on-street parking, and higher municipal taxes. These tend to make Kelowna a less liveable city for anyone who is not a developer.
Let’s look at, for example, the development project proposed by Mission Group that council will consider this evening. The property involved is right on the lakeshore and the proposal sets new standards of opacity and incomplete disclosure.
For example, the size of the lot being described apparently includes property owned by the crown and under water.
The developer, as a part of their consultation process, did distribute a pamphlet describing the project to more than 556 property owners and businesses in the area. Unfortunately, it omitted much of the detailed information that would allow interested parties — much less council members — to draw reasoned conclusions on the desirability of the project.
Most puzzling, the developer’s original proposal included a six-storey boat storage building when zoning called for only one storey. Why not a glitzy marina? Maybe the developer was unwilling to deal with senior government regulations limiting a marina in what is considered prime fish habitat. Why the planning department has recommended four levels of boat storage when that is not allowed under existing safety laws is unexplained to council or anybody else.
I assume the developer expects the city to deal with federal and provincial authorities to get the rules changed to accommodate a marina in the project, fish habitat or not.
You might ask why this half-baked proposal is coming to council now and why there is a seemingly endless queue of development proposals all requiring substantial variances from the community plan and zoning.
Perhaps developers see an opportunity in the deficit of $478 million, highlighted in 2018, the city faced for capital projects such as roads, sewers and parks over the coming decade.
That shortfall was occasioned, at least in part, by the city’s adjusting its development cost charges (DCCs) only every five years rather than yearly or monthly. Given this policy was adopted when Walter Gray, the former head of the chamber of commerce, was mayor, the cumulative effects have been significant.
As evidenced by what has been happening in approving development projects, neither the planning department nor the city manager appears to be concerned about the shortage of affordable housing or how this plethora of highrise construction is changing the city’s environment and ability to accommodate people of middle and lower incomes.
They seem to be focused on eliminating the accumulated deficit by a combination of steadily increasing property tax rates and, most importantly, approving developments that ignore zoning.
Collectively, all the variances generate significant revenue from developers in the form of DCC fees while developers provide only limited public amenities in return for the soaring building heights.
So, how does council shift the focus from optimizing the city’s income from DCCs to making Kelowna a livable city for its current and future citizens? What they should do is:
— Reject the current application from Mission Group and send them back to the drawing board.
— Pause the approval of projects requiring height variances from the existing official community plan and use the time to develop a long-term housing strategy that will meet the needs of the city as a whole.
— Instruct staff to include with their future submission to council a statement as to how any particular development is consistent (or not) with the housing strategy.
Failing such measures, the electorate should demand a change in the council and in city management.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.