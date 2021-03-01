The United States of America’s constitution begins with the words, “We hold these truths to be self evident that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Most Canadians would hold it to be self evident that Donald Trump failed to uphold these truths and was the most divisive president in the history of the United States. Time and further analysis is likely to pass the same judgment.
There are at least three key issues that condemn him.
He had an abhorrent attitude towards women. This was illustrated by his comment, as the cameras rolled, that you could “grab them however you want.”
And by his totally weird stalking, and Darth Vader breathing, behind Hillary Clinton as she tried to make debating points in the 2016 presidential debates.
Then he later proceeded to say that all sides at a racist demonstration had “good people” during a protest at Charlottesville, Va.
As the current Bachelor TV program host learned the hard way, there has never been a time to justify or excuse blatant, or hidden racism. Surely, the Republican Party must be concerned with this image.
Trump went on to do absolutely nothing about gun violence in America and seemed to even encourage violence toward people of colour by white police officers.
How many more mass murders must Americans endure, such as the killings at Sandy Hook elementary school, before there is effective gun control. U.S. Democrats must seize the moment with their majorities in Congress and the Senate to make much better gun control happen.
Whether Americans like it or not, they must now have massive government intervention in their lives to stabilize the country. The Republican argument for less government simply will not work during these COVID times.
Vaccinations must be rolled out, and jobs created, with more control of Capitol type violence in order to get back to a happy, peaceful society.
In Canada, we do better at implementing gun control. In their latest legislation, the federal Liberals are allowing municipalities to pass bylaws to help with gun violence within their boundaries. Both Vancouver and Surrey hope to have legislation quickly restricting handguns.
Is target practice really a sport? For what purpose?
Citizens of any country should not be afraid to travel into any part of any city because the drug world and gun violence dominates. That is true liberty to be able to move freely.
Some like to argue guns are needed for hunting and that rural areas should not be restricted. Gun violence does happen in rural areas, also.
Remember Mayerthorpe, Alta., where four young RCMP officers were shot dead on a rural property.
The argument for hunting or target shooting has become a moot point. No one needs to hunt animals anymore with social support systems in place. Killing animals that usually do not have a chance is totally unnecessary. Give them the same chance at life, as their populations can also now be biologically controlled.
In the Depression years and on into the Second World War, a good president of the Unites States realized it was time for massive intervention. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt pushed through a New Deal that created millions of construction and service jobs away from the military. He did not wait for big business to step up.
His opponents called him a socialist and even a communist. He did what needed to be done and the country recovered.
Most Canadians and Americans want to be able to get on with their lives and will take the COVID vaccine to help. At the same time they want to ensure there are equal rights for all to individually pursue life, liberty and happiness. We can only hope a new president in the United States and a stable Canadian government will work make this happen.
May our Creator watch over us.
Reg Volk is a retired educator. Email: regvolk@shaw.ca.