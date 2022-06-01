Do you ever think of our world as one big economy, all interconnected, and floating quietly in space? Gas prices certainly point to this being true. Obviously, I am not an economist but some have stated that economics is guesswork at its best.
So, what are the root causes of economic problems that most influence how we live?
Two of the strongest seem to be wars and human greed.
The 20th century had a long string of wars including the first and second world wars.
The cost of just the fight against Hitler’s Germany has been estimated at over $4 trillion in today’s finances. The best estimate is that 40-50 million people died.
What a horrendous time!
Have we learned anything?
Hitler did not learn any lessons from Napoleon and foolishly invaded Russia, again, until he had to do a frozen retreat. And then he madly continued to push the war on to satisfy his own ego. One has to wonder if Vladimir Putin knows anything of world history?
The estimates are that Russia, alone, is spending $900 million per day on the Ukraine war. And then there is the cost to the Ukraine and world economies. Rebuilding destroyed cities will be expensive.
All of this money, which should have been used for human and environmental improvement, disappears into the black hole of war. How discouraging it is.
And then there is human greed.
While the younger generation struggles to find jobs and pay expenses, especially housing, we let all those expenses get totally out of control.
My generation thought a million bucks was a lot of money.
Currently, there are over 600 billionaires in the United States. Canada has about 60. And what did they do to earn this money? They mostly sold us stuff that we do not need or ran companies that raped our own natural resources. In Russia, they call them oligarchs. They are the same greedy people.
I grew up for 15 years with no television, no computer technology, and no cellphones. Should we call a retreat for our own betterment or at least back off a little?
In the Second World War,
British prime minister Neville Chamberlain, tried to negotiate what he thought was a peace treaty with Hitler. Despite some agreement, Hitler’s thirst for power won out and the world was at war, again. Perhaps worldwide economic sanctions to cut off all supplies to Germany should have followed. Russia is currently losing billions under world sanctions.
Why is it that diplomatic talks happen only once in awhile as wars drag on? Surely we all should have learned that wars solve nothing as we are all so interconnected. If the war goes on daily then diplomacy should also continue, daily.
Governments everywhere must take a closer look at managing greed, especially in strong capitalist systems. No one wants a communist-style government with opinion control and military management. Probably some form of socialist, caring control with management of national resources, while allowing freedom of speech, works best.
A strong economy that is totally dependent on a greedy, capitalist stock market simply does not work for most people. But governments and business can work together, as shown in Scandinavian countries.
We have learned to easily kill people more quickly over the last couple decades as the war weapons proliferate even into basic life. Sadly, this has cost innocent children their lives. Many are beginning to believe that guns should only be available for law enforcement and military. Do not hold your breath waiting for this to happen as the gun lobby finances politicians,
As our unique world rotates and revolves around the sun, we must get military spending and human greed under control or face a serious environmental crash due to lack of funding.
Governments and business only look worse when they cannot control basic prices, the military, and human greed. Soon, the people will demand that!
Reg Volk is a retired educator who writes about politics and local issues. Email: regvolk@shaw.ca.