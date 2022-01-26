Quick, see if you can get the answer to this question. Which B.C. municipality is the only one to use a ward system?
If you guessed Lake Country, you would be correct as they elect councillors in each of four wards and then a couple at large.
But you should also be aware that over 40 major Canadian municipalities use some form of a ward system.
In Kelowna, all councillors are elected at large and there is no individual representation on council for any of the distinct areas.
As local municipal elections rapidly approach in the fall of this year, it would be wise of Kelowna councillors to at least ask for a study of the current at-large system and resident satisfaction. Perhaps, non-costly, simple polling would be a start.
Many residents seem to be quite frustrated with the way issues are dealt with in their area and simply give up on voting when they have little success, e.g. housing for addicts in Rutland.
Rutland residents picketed the McCurdy road site and gathered a petition with thousands of signatures. They presented this to MLA Norm Letnick, who took it to the legislature.
City council was well aware of all this and had a packed house of opposed residents around the zoning. The zoning passed.
BC Housing and the ministry had a public meeting on the issue at Rutland Centennial hall and not one city councillor attended.
Zippo.
There seems to be a real disconnect between levels of government to the point that the left hand does not seem to know what the right is doing.
Sometimes, the at-large councillors seem to have so many issues to deal with that they pretty much rubber stamp them all, and on it goes.
Overdevelopment that is straining infrastructure, especially the road system, just keeps rolling along. Residents try to attend meetings around community long-range plans to express their opinions, only to see the plan varied, substantially, again and again by city council.
A developer brings a proposal saying they want to double or even triple existing height restrictions. Passed, no problem. Small wonder there.
Would a ward councillor from downtown speak out more strongly on huge highrises?
The problem is the real disconnect between voters and councillors during the whole of their term. Councillors just do not get out to individual communities enough to completely understand the issues they are voting on or to hold any public meetings in that area.
This suddenly changes just before the election and they all appear.
Rutland and Glenmore have always been underrepresented on council and could certainly use a ward system where a councillor is elected from their area and helps to shepherds their issues.
That councillor would be more directly responsible to the voters. Probably it is no surprise that both Glenmore and Rutland are the two areas to last get facilities and infrastructure for their growing populations.
And Rutland Centennial Park gets changes but now has a road running through it.
The local school board also uses a form of a ward system and it seem reasonably democratic and successful as the individual trustees visit their local schools and connect to their voters parent advisory councils, in their areas. Perhaps trustees and councillors could work together to finally get a new Rutland Middle School?
Perhaps Kelowna city council could encourage ward/neighbourhood associations from which they could get future councillors.
The bottom line is that the at-large system does not encourage good citizen input or engagement. Residents simply vote in the same names that they have heard many times then go back to sleep until the next election comes along.
It is time for a more democratic model to be put in place and a ward system would help to achieve this.
There is time to at least poll this before the fall civic elections. How about doing that Kelowna city council?
Reg Volk is a retired educator who writes on politics
and local issues. Email: regvolk@shaw.ca