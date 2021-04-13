The World Bank, International Monetary Fund and National Intelligence Council of the United States are all putting out gloomy forecasts for the next two decades. They all see a combination of factors that could pose systemic risks to the world economy.
For developing countries, particularly the poorest, the future is very troubling. Most of these nations are deeply in debt. Moreover, climate change is having significant adverse consequences, not just in terms of damaging storms and floods, but also in loss of crops and declining food production.
Widespread shortages of food could result in mass migrations and horrific levels of starvation.
For island nations such as Fiji and others highly dependent on their maritime industries, the accelerating rise in the levels of oceans as polar ice continues to melt puts their very physical existence in jeopardy.
Since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economies of these countries have suffered blow after blow. They cannot meet the cost of providing ongoing adequate health care for their citizens — and universal vaccination against the virus is something that many such nations cannot even dream of providing. Were that not bad enough, both the developing world and the developed nations such as Canada are facing stubborn increases in long-term unemployment as industries increase automation in an effort to decrease labour costs.
Finally, political fragmentation within nations and among international alliances threaten the ability of the world to collectively deal with these interconnected issues. Thank you, Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro and assorted other failed or failing populist demagogues. Even traditional political parties in historically stable countries are facing rebellions from young voters who object when politicians promise one thing but, when in power, do the opposite.
The pressure to start finding solutions is mounting. For example, in November the signatories to the Paris Agreement Regarding Climate Change will meet to identify funding for initiatives to reduce emissions and mitigate their effects. But, without debt relief, it is doubtful that the developing nations will be able to do much of anything to combat climate change.
In just the next five years, scheduled debt repayments exceed $600 billion and total indebtedness of developing nations to foreign entities, both governmental and private sector, exceeds $8.1 trillion.
Since China is the largest creditor to these nations, it will necessarily play a key role. Several different groups have suggested that China engage in a form of debt relief. The object of debt forgiveness will be to allow those receiving relief to invest in policies aimed at transiting away from fossil fuels and implementing other green programs for forest renewal, water conservation and reduction of other pollutants such as plastics.
While China will, hopefully, play a major role in dealing with climate change, Europe, Japan and North America will also have to greatly increase their funding of such initiatives.
In all probability, this will put pressure on the U.S. to reduce the $900 billion plus a year it spends on defence (an amount greater than the combined next 10 largest defence spending nations).
That, however, will be a difficult task for Congress given the massive lobbying by defence contractors in the U.S. and the mistaken belief in the minds of many American politicians that any cuts in military spending will weaken the ability of America to defend itself.
There appears to be some form of universal policy and action stagnation regarding all of these issues at work here.
I suspect that this stagnation is caused by a forlorn hope that the status quo ante will somehow magically be restored post pandemic.
That is unrealistic and unless appropriate actions are taken, not only will there be widespread economic suffering but the danger of unintended war will become even greater.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.