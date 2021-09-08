Fire, of any kind, is a tremendous force we often use to our advantage. Obviously, forest fires may help to rekindle new growth, but they can also be horribly destructive with vast economic repercussions.
It has been B.C.’s worst fire season ever with a couple months yet to go.
We can only hope for a wetter fall.
There is much petty complaining around fire and even COVID management.
It was a warm spring morning of the Easter holidays, and I was about nine years old. My father had gone off to work from the little community of Baynes Lake in the Kootenays.
My mother was having coffee with a next-door neighbour. Only about a hundred people lived in the area. There was no fire department and no running water.
The health nurse came right to our home to give vaccinations. I was deathly afraid of needles.
Now, I am more than glad to get vaccinated. Twice in one year, for the same disease.
I watched my father for many springs burn off the dry field in our back pasture to help the new, green grass feed come in better. I thought I could handle the job for him. Not a good idea.
Quietly, I entered the house and found the box of wooden matches. Back outside, I found an old gunny sack to soak in a pail of water, which I hauled bravely with me. I was good to go as a solo firefighter
No other help around. No one to notice until the deed is done. My father will be impressed.
It started out well and I was able to control the small fire in the dead grasses with the wet sack. But as the earth warmed, a sudden breeze kicked up and the fire was gone! It moved rapidly across the couple of acres and is headed for the pine trees just outside our fence! I was shocked to death and trembling with fear as I had heard of huge forest fires.
I shot across the neighbour’s fields, yelling for my mom all the way. She had a one-year-old baby and there was not much she could do as we hurried home.
Fortunately, two male neighbours saw the smoke and fire and sprung into action with more wet gunny sacks and water pails.
They were able to beat back the fire before it burned much up into the pine trees.
My dad was not impressed. I spent most of the next couple days in my bedroom with a sore behind.
Currently, I have a tough time with a couple of similar issues that people complain about. One is people who refuse to get vaccinated and then complain their freedoms are being controlled. They are actually ruining enjoyment of life for the 75% who are vaccinated and living in their own dark ages of misinformation. Surely, most of them were vaccinated for childhood diseases.
The second is the people who criticize the BC Wildfire Service and the many fire departments who have done their best this fire season in severe drought conditions.
Until you have actually been in a strong, wind-driven fire storm, you have no idea of the tremendous, often unmanageable forces.
Are there ways to manage fire and disease better? Quite likely. We learn as we go along. But there is no point in armchair quarterbacking against the experts. in the midst of a pandemic or a horrendous fire season. Some review of the actions will follow both of these issues.
However, one thing for improvement is blatantly obvious. We all must work harder to get more control of global warming.
Bring on the e-cars with subsidies and a reasonable price. Cut down dramatically on coal and other fossil-fuel use. The Site C dam is looking better all the time. Use municipal transport whenever possible and stay home more often as we are now use to doing with COVID.
A heat pump, combined with an electric furnace, may be more costly but it is much better for the environment.
However, politicians must step up and take stronger positions with clear goals in mind. The Paris agreement on improving climate must be respected.
As the federal election campaigning rolls along, it is important that we make climate change the No. 1 issue. Be ready to question all candidates on how we might avoid further economic disasters. Climate change is the big picture and we all need to participate.
I have been startled to read, recently, that the Conservative party wants to lower government emission targets. Not a good idea.
The Liberals have increased the target and have submitted this to the United Nations, with the support of the NDP and Greens.
The fire season has made it obvious there must be dramatic change and we must question if any of these is enough.
Canada cannot go backwards on climate change nor we risk more and wilder fire seasons with further economic disaster.
Greenpeace has said that the Conservatives, “are effectively blowing up the Paris climate agreement.” Clean Energy Canada states we risk, “worsening our contributions to climate change, hinder(ing) future trading prospects, and genuinely embarrass(ing) Canada on the world stage.” We cannot let neanderthal thinking prevail with disease or climate change.
Please examine the candidates. And let’s all do our best to live better electrically.
Reg Volk is a retired educator who writes on politics and local issues. Email: regvolk@shaw.ca.