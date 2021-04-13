Having lived in Kelowna for over 50 years and having had experience as a professional tour director, educator and historian, I wish to share my thoughts, as I will be leaving Kelowna in June to be with my family in my last years.
I strongly believe Kelowna has great potential to be the most livable city in Canada.
My passion, dreams and vision for Kelowna are as follows:
Tourism
Kelowna must be the destination city of the west. For this to happen, the world needs to know about us, in particular, the worldwide tour operators.
Many of these tour operators do not know about Kelowna and what it can offer. Look at their brochures, and note that Kelowna is frequently missed out on western Canadian tours. The attitude is “use Kelowna as a one-night stopover for a tour going from the Rockies to Vancouver or vice versa is well known.
Charlottetown, P.E.I., is a smaller city than Kelowna, yet it has much greater income from tourism because busloads of tourists stay for 2-3 nights. Why? They promote worldwide and provide great theatre shows.
The financial benefits are great.
Here is a typical scenario just using tour buses. If 30 busloads with average passenger load of 40 come to Kelowna, spending $150 per person per day
1 night x 62 days (in Jul/August) = $11,160,000
2 nights = $22,320,000
3 nights = $33,480,000
September is a popular month for seniors to travel, as grandchildren are in school. Therefore, you can add another 30 days times two nights for approximately $10,800,000 additional income
Then add another $10,500,000 for June.
Thus, the potential could be easily around $53 million before taking into account additional purchases by peak-time visitors and for visitors at other times of the year.
An extra benefit would be more employment and tax revenue.
There are tour operators who range from three star to six stars. The three- and four-star operators tend to expect their clients to purchase their own meals particularly lunch and dinner from local restaurants. This means money spent is more likely to remain in the community.
Transport within the city
There is a need for a better transit system (which would include a hop-on, hop-off bus system (spring, summer and fall). This would cut traffic downtown and bring more tourists and business downtown.
Performing Arts
This is my main passion and vision for the future.
A fundamental feature for putting Kelowna on the Canadian map is to secure the Tolko land so that all visitors and locals, whether rich or poor, can enjoy this prime lakeshore area. I urge the City of Kelowna to secure this land now.
On this land I envision a park and performing arts centre with an outstanding architectural design.
Imagine crossing the bridge and seeing something unique in terms of architecture. The Opera House in Sydney, Australia, is an icon of Australia.
Kelowna could have its own icon.
I suggest you look at other performing arts centres in the world e.g. Harbin in north China.
Near Paris, the Foundation Louis Vuitton is an outstanding example of architectural flair. These samples are in or near larger cities but give you examples of the possibilities for creating an iconic building.
This design would have several parking levels above ground, and the theatre would be above the parking like other theatres in the world. Our lake lacks good restaurants with a view of the lake. It would also include a restaurant overlooking the lake and hills. I’m not in favour of another boat marina. Boat marinas, in my opinion, don’t enhance the beauty of the lake.
Kelowna is missing out on top-rate performances and lectures, etc., because our present theatre and parking facilities are inadequate. This is particularly true when there is a hockey game, and shows at the Rotary Centre and other theatres at the same time.
Kelowna is growing. When I first came to Kelowna, everyone was complaining about the Capri Centre’s being so far out of town and in the orchards. Tolko is closer to downtown and is surrounded by denser population.
I commend the city for upgrading the community theatre. I would, however, mention that the group at present wishing to add to the theatre land is failing to see how just a couple of hundred extra seats will cost an incredible amount of money and, in the process, lose some of the limited green space and trees we have downtown as it is.
Money to pay for such a grand plan
Here are a couple of suggestions:
The Sydney Opera House in Australia was built by the NSW government’s setting up a theatre lottery. Kelowna could do the same by negotiating with BC Lotteries to set up a separate lottery for such a purpose.
We have in Kelowna some wealthy patrons as well.
There are world-class architects who would be thrilled to have the opportunity to bid on and design such a building.
There are companies who would also be interested in becoming sponsors.
“A once in a lifetime opportunity”