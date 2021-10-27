The winds of Halloween night

The autumn winds swept the dead leaves down the street, and they made a clicking sound as they tap danced down the road —and if the winds are blowing just right — a single leaf can sound like steps in the darkness.
Many moons ago, in the small hamlet of Westbank, there lived a very lonely old man; no family, no friends and no one to give a damn.
Prison walls can break a man, but those aren’t the only walls that can imprison a man. The reason the old man stood alone against the world is because each night he relived a reoccurring horror — blood, screams and death.
Being alone in your house is one thing but to be alone with a sick mind is a torture, I’d rather not think about.
The one redeemable thing about this man was how he’d feed strange dogs; you’d never see him without at least one animal. And just like the old codger, the dogs were dirty and unkept.
Children would avoid him or snicker because of his so-called station in life. A nasty habit they learned from their own parents.
The taunting drove the man to hide in the darkness. Soon rumours began to stir — what you don’t know, you fear.
Soon the daylight became his enemy, and the night became his veil. He and his dogs would roam the streets from dusk until dawn. You’d always know he was approaching by the sound of the dog’s nails on the pavement.
Soon the scorching days of summer faded into the chilly nights of fall. Much to the relief of the citizens of Westbank. That
summer the forest fires were especially bad.
Of all the days on the calendar, it was on a Halloween night that a body was found. The community united looking for the person’s identity, but no one was reported missing.
Then someone in the crowd mention that his cat was missing. Then another person said his little dog didn’t come home. Then one by one other pets were reported missing.
Fear griped their community like the bite from a savage dog.
The problem was they didn’t know who or what to fear. Neighbour turned against neighbour, even family members weren’t above suspicion.
For the first time in history, doors were shut and locked as soon as the sun went down. The entire village became afraid of the dark.
The one person no one missed was the crazy old man and his dogs.
A historian later identified the man as Mr. William Lake. As a fireman, Mr. Lake saved an entire family but sadly, he couldn’t save the dogs in the home’s basement.
Once the town hero became the town drunk. His wife finally divorced him. She later confided that he suffered from horrible nightmares where he’d swear that he could hear those poor dogs screaming.
Later that year, animal control submitted a report that emphasized the high number of missing pets that year. They reasoned that the fires pushed predators into the town.
They recommended that a K9 unit should patrol the streets at night to keep the town safe.
If the winds blow just right this Halloween night, and you hear the sound of a dead leaf in the darkness — don’t worry, chances are it’s not the clicking nails of wild dogs coming closer and closer.
There’s nothing to fear. Don’t let it get inside your mind, like it did to poor misunderstood Mr. William Lake.
