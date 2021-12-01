Paul McCartney wrote the hit song Let it Be. After a dramatic musical introduction, it begins with, “When I find myself in times of trouble Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, ‘Let it Be.’”
I have been reading two interesting books during these stay-at-home COVID-19 times. One is an older book and the other is new this year.
The older one is a book I rediscovered from the 1960s by James Michener. It is entitled The Source and because of its sometimes wordiness, it is 1,200 pages long, in paperback.
The Source is historical fiction at its best and covers the period of time from early religions’ idol worship to the establishment of their God by the Jewish people, and ultimately a Jewish nation called Israel.
It is a challenging, fascinating read as Michener shows the grounding for the basis of not only Jewish faith but also Christian faiths as we know them today. Yes, all of Christianity has deep roots in Judaism. This is well worth understanding
By reading and understanding, we would see the horrendous struggles Jewish people have gone through to establish their faith and the nation of Israel. Those struggles continue today with blatant racism and attacks on their synagogues around the world.
In times of extreme trouble, their faith held them together.
The second book has the title The Dressmakers of Auschwitz by Lucy Adlington. Its subtitle is The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive. It was published this year. It is 400 pages long, in paperback.
Auschwitz, of course, is one of the concentration camps set up by the Nazis during the Second World War to exterminate the Jewish people from Europe.
There are many daring tales of men escaping from these camps but little is written about the women. These women had atrocious conditions that were often unimaginable, as Adlington details.
In The Dressmakers, the women of Auschwitz have learned they can survive by catering to the Nazis every whim. The Nazis need the best of uniforms and the most magnificent, designer clothes for their wives. The Jewish seamstresses figure out how to survive by producing these and encouraging, begging, and pleading for other inmates to join them. Thus, they save many others from the gas chambers.
They also hang on to their faith by singing religious songs and sneaking in Jewish religious ceremonies.
McCartney wrote that in time of trouble “Mother Mary” came to him. He was, of course, referring to Mary, the mother of Jesus.
Obviously, there is no comparison to our current troubles and the Holocaust, but we do live in troubling times of COVID-19, wildfires and flooding. We know global warming is real. Each of us must do our best to use of fossil fuels and to help clean up our environment. Welcome to a cleaner electric world, soon.
But what do we do when our troubles seem to be overwhelming? Panic grocery shopping does not help.
Perhaps it would do each of us well to explore some form of religious belief and try to find an anchor to hold onto in our personal times of trouble.
We now approach what should be a joyous Christmas season with many opportunities to understand Christian beliefs. You may want to explore other religions’ beliefs, also. There is nothing wrong with a broad understanding.
We all need something to anchor us as our world rotates in turmoil. As the Jewish people did, we might just learn that some form of religious belief could do the trick. Or we will have, at least, gained a much deeper understanding of other people.
Enjoy the Christmas season.
Reg Volk is a retired local educator. Email: regvolk@shaw.ca