At a Kelowna city council meeting on Aug. 27, a proposal by developer Grant Gaucher to change the composition of the 1,300 units previously approved in the McKinley Beach area went down to defeat. The new proposal reduced the number of multi-family units and townhouses and increased the number of single-family dwellings to be constructed.
With the new proposal, if approved, the developer could expect to make more than $100 million more than from the original proposal. To make this change attractive to council, Gaucher proposed the donation of 246 acres valued at $11 million for a park that, if actually built, would be the third largest in the city.
Gaucher and his family have a long history in Kelowna. They were closely aligned with Walter Gray when he was mayor and received generally favourable treatment from council for development proposals. The speed with which this proposal was bought before council in spite of incomplete information from the developer was, however, surprising.
As is sometimes the case, there was more going on than was immediately obvious. First, the research by city staff supporting the recommended approval was, at best, limited and much of the information produced was not made public. Remarks in the meeting by city manager Doug Gilchrist were anecdotal and not supported by details in the reports or technical submissions brought forward by staff.
Several presentations to council in public hearings by residents of McKinley Beach who happened to be on the faculty of UBCO provided more detailed analysis as to the potential impact of the proposed change for vehicle traffic and garbage and waste management.
They also pointed out the limited contribution proposed for necessary expansion of the road system, the potential harmful impact of the changes to the environment and the adverse impact it could have on the wildlife in the northern parts of the city, particularly through destruction of forested lands.
What about the impact of the proposed changes in this large development on the overall housing supply in the Central Okanagan? Given that single-family houses with rental suites would be much more expensive than the originally agreed-to townhouses, the benefit to the city as a whole originally offered by an increased supply of affordable housing would be lost. Further, the revised proposal increases urban sprawl and violates the city’s permanent growth boundary
Mayor Colin Basran, in comments before council voted, said he was not motivated by such considerations so much as by what the city would gain from the proposed park. He voted in favour. One can only ask why we have a boundary limit if it can be so easily ignored?
Coun. Gail Given, chair of the Central Okanagan regional district board, had a strong interest in obtaining the new park and also voted in favour. It would, no doubt, add to the list of things she has done for the regional district. Coun. Maxine DeHart, also in favour, offered comments that made one wonder once again it she read any of the documents submitted in the public hearings.
Because Coun. Ryan Donn was not present for the meeting, the vote was tied and the motion was defeated.
This is not, however, the end of this sorry effort to restructure an existing agreement . Given, as chair of the regional district board, and Basran, as mayor, can bring the matter up again and demand a new vote. The absent Donn will likely vote in favour and, unless someone who voted for the proposal on Aug. 27 changes their mind, affordable housing and the OCP may again lose out. Is it too much to hope that, if this happens, Gaucher will be made to pay for all of the additional road work stemming from the change?
What can we conclude from all of this? First, the majority of our current council thinks short-term. All the planning and development frameworks in the world are worth little if these weighty documents can be so easily disregarded when a new shiny object is dangled before the councillors.
Further, if a new council is elected next year, they should look to upgrade city management so that staff analysis provided to council is more rigorous and complete. And future development approvals should only be considered when all of the staff work is made available to the ratepayers at least one month before a public hearing.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.