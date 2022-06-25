Good Natured has several meanings when it comes to these wines.
First of all, Good Natured is the name of this new label from Andrew Peller Ltd.
Good Natured also refers to the amiable qualities of these VQA wines, which are made from 100% Okanagan grapes and are easy-drinking, affordable and delicious.
The labels on the wine feature botanical illustrations of plants found in and around the vineyards where the grapes are grown.
There are currently three Good Natured wines — Crisp Chardonnay 2020 ($15); Balanced Red 2020 ($16), a blend of Merlot and Gamay Noir; and 2020 Petit Verdot-Merlot ($16).
The Crisp Chardonnay is already winning awards, picking up best of class at the International East Meets West Wine Competition and a double-gold medal at Sip Magazine’s Best of the Northwest Wine Awards.
Good Natured’s wines are crafted by Stephanie Van Dyk, who also makes other wines for Andrew Peller Ltd. out of the company’s production facility in Kelowna.
Andrew Peller is the wine conglomerate that has wineries in both Ontario and the Okanagan, including Peller Estates, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky, Red Rooster, Calona, Black Hills, Gray Monk and Tinhorn Creek.
There’s also a lineup of Good Natured wines made in Ontario, also by a female winemaker, which includes a rose, Fresh White and low-sugar Cabernet-Merlot.
Good Natured is planning to expand its Okanagan portfolio soon.
Wineries open
for summer visiting
Now that it’s officially summer, more and more wineries are open to visitors, offering more and more vinous-related experiences.
At Covert Farms in Oliver, Live Music Sundays continue through Oct. 30, 1-4 p.m., with an array of B.C. acts.
Fun on the Farm is the winery’s $10 general admission where families can do a self-guided tour to meet sheep, llamas and Delilah the pot-bellied pig, hop on the jumping pillow, have a campfire cookout and adults can order wine by the glass with charcuterie.
Check out CovertFarms.ca for the full schedule and to reserve.
Every two weeks, Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna has a $30 Summer Fridays Golden Hour Concert series, 6:30-9:30 p.m., with live music outdoors, wine and food trucks.
The next concerts are classic-rock band Harshmellows on July 15, country singer Tanner Dawson on July 29 and duo Two Crows for Comfort on Aug. 12.
Check out GrizzliWinery.com/Events.
Time Family of Wines in Penticton has five different experiences in its Wine Tasting Elevated roster —Time for School (one-hour tasting), Sabre School (use a sword to cut off the top of a bottle of sparkling wine and drink the results), Time to Get Cheesy (wine and grilled-cheese sandwich pairing), Signature Wine Thief (taste wine from bottles and straight from the barrel) and Time for a Visit (drop by anytime the winery is open for a tasting, shopping or eats in the restaurant). Check out TimeWines.ca.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.