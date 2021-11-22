This is my third and last column dealing with books I have read in the past year.
Michael Lewis’ The Premonition: A Pandemic Story is yet another exposé of public policy gone astray and the people who worked to set it straight.
In early 2020, while then-U.S. president Donald Trump regarded the news out of China about a new deadly virus as being of little significance, those in the know started to regard it as potentially a pandemic equivalent to the Spanish flu pandemic of the early 20th century.
Lewis pits a band of medical visionaries against the wall of ignorance that was the official response of the Trump administration to the early outbreaks of what became known as COVID-19. He makes us care about the unsung heroes in this epic struggle against directives they knew to be based upon misinformation and bad science. The scope of his reporting is truly outstanding. This is solid reporting on a gripping issue.
—————
Simon Heffer, a well-known British historian, has produced a wide-ranging and detailed history of Great Britain between 1880 and the start of the Great War. The Age of Decadence contradicts the popular image of the Britain of that period as a powerful, contented, orderly and thriving country.
True, it had a vast empire and dominated international commerce. Life expectancy was rapidly increasing and the population was enjoying new civil liberties only dreamt of earlier in the 19th century. But Heffer points out that a mismanaged war in South Africa created substantial doubts about Britain’s imperial destiny.
Moreover, he describes how attempts to secure vital social reforms prompted the 20th century’s gravest constitutional crises. He shows that, while the vote was widely extended to males, the democratic reformers’ persistent and shameful disregard for women motivated the suffragists’ protests that came close to terrorism.
To top things off, he shows how the British ruling elite fell prey to degeneracy and scandal. This book is, frankly, heavy going but also incisive, thorough and well worth the effort.
—————
In Peril, Bob Woodward (he of Watergate exposé fame) and the acclaimed Washington Post reporter Robert Costa have provided a mind-blowing record of the end of the Trump presidency and the first few months of the Biden administration. If the authors weren’t so credible, few would believe their story.
Trump’s strong belief, encouraged by sycophants and fact-free media, that he really won the presidential election in 2020 was based on claims of rampant electoral fraud.
In spite of a total absence of any proof that such major fraud took place, this fantasy has become an article of faith for those
who aspire to a future in the Republican party, thus delegitimizing the GOP as a
pillar of democracy.
The authors relentlessly pile up overwhelming evidence of Trump’s derangement and pathological inability to accept defeat.
They also detail the steps that Biden and members of his cabinet have taken to counter the resultant sharp decline in trust of government by American voters.
If you want to see close up how Trump denied reality and how his ardent supporters aided and abetted his absurd position, this is a book for you. Equally entertaining and sobering, it also paints a clear picture of the failings of both parties in the Senate.
The really scary villain here is Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate leader. As the authors show, extending the powers of the GOP is more important to him than his oath to support the US Constitution.
—————
For years, Thomas Homer-Dixon was called the Doom Meister because of his repeated predictions regarding a deteriorating global environment.
In his latest book, Commanding Hope: The Power We Have to Renew a World in Peril, he uses his extraordinary knowledge of complexity science, of how societies work and can evolve, and our capacity to handle threats, to show that we can shift civilization onto an effective new path if we mobilize our minds, spirits, imaginations and collective values.
This book challenges the reader to think carefully about the arguments he advances and to decide just how committed we are to the cause. I urge anyone concerned about the climate crisis to read this thought-provoking volume.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.