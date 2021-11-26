Good buy to bad purchases

We’ve all made bad decisions in life. Maybe we took a wrong turn, hung around with the wrong people; and later wished that you had thought things through.
Think of all the things you’d do differently – like thinking a vacuum would make a great Christmas gift. In my defence, I remember my wife saying: “This vacuum sucks.”
Remember how you felt on Christmas morning, ripping the paper and bows, and finding clothes instead of toys? You don’t want to be a ‘Sucky- Santa.’
Another tip for this holiday season, don’t fall for the old ‘I don’t want anything for Christmas’ bull (reindeer) poop. Every little boy and girl in us, wants to find a toy.
Other Christmas misgivings to avoid are not cheaping-out when it comes to the love of your life (it may depend on it). Don’t buy a ‘gag’ gift and pretend it’s their main gift – one year I got hit with the empty box of an extra-large toilet seat.
It’s a hard task to find the perfect gift every single Christmas; not to mention birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine’s Day and I’m sorry, I screwed up gifts.
Have you ever noticed the line-ups after Christmas at the returns desk? Items that were the wrong colour, wrong size and ‘what the hell were they thinking’ gifts.
Even though Christmas falls on the same day every year; the last-minute shoppers roam aimlessly up and down the aisles of Wally-fart.
If it wasn’t hard enough finding perfection in a box, now you have to think of thoughtful stocking stuffers that are a balance of humorous and useful. (To the naughty little boy who came up with the idea of stocking stuffers; I’d like to put a chunk of coal in a sock and smack him with it.)
Finding those perfect packages can be taxing: GST, PST is a SOB. The cost of everything is going up, even the price of Viagra is getting out of hand.
Hard on business is the broken supply chain; no ships no service. If you ordered a snow shovel, it should be here by March. Another issue is the cost of the gas that it takes to get to grandma’s house.
This Christmas will be tougher on business’ more than ever before. For a lot of ma and pa shops this year could spell the end; the big box stores will weather the economic storm. The question is, will you?
The buck starts with you, and where it stops is up to you. Here’s the dilemma we holiday shoppers face; do I support small business’ or do I need to find the “low, low lowest prices in Canada?”
Wouldn’t it be great to be rich at this time of year? Most people have a budget that they ignore, and for others a budget is whatever is left over after the light bill gets paid.
We’ve all heard that it better to give than it is to receive, but do we practice those words with the less fortunate?
I’ll bet you know someone who is struggling, maybe a relative, a friend or maybe even yourself. The ones I feel sorry for are the poor elders, disadvantaged children and cold mistreated animals.
So, Santa, this year if you’re still looking for the perfect gift try giving to shelters; both human and animal. Buy something for a toy-drive, just don’t buy another stupid teddy bear; try imagining you’re a kid on Christmas morning.
