End all COVID-19 health coverage for anti-vaxxers
Dear editor:
Most Canadians think universal health care is a good idea. Most Canadians think Gandhi was right when he said the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable.
Most Canadians think, but apparently not all of them. Anti-vaxx protests outside hospitals last week are proof common sense is not so common. At what point do we question the provision of health insurance to those who are wilfully endangering society with their personal freedom mantra and their everyone-else-be-damned approach?
I, for one, have reached my limit.
Every province should eliminate COVID-19 coverage for all unvaccinated Canadians who have no valid medical exemptions.
Why should the rest of us see our tax dollars going to pay for the provision of expensive and scarce medical resources to individuals whose defiant actions are damaging our physical, mental and economic health? If they get sick and must be hospitalized, they pay. Even if it bankrupts them.
I would go further. If they are admitted, they should not be granted access to the comfort of hospital rooms. Put them in hallways or put outside, maybe with an extra blanket.
Stale bread and water twice daily. No elective surgeries should be cancelled to handle the medical needs of anti-vaxx rebels. If our heroic health-care workers have the time to care for them after all scheduled surgeries have been conducted, that’s great. Otherwise, you wait.
The elegant aspect of cancelling COVID-19 health-care coverage for anti-vaxxers is that they cannot possibly have any argument against it.
They think COVID is a hoax, so they’re not going to get sick anyway. And if they enjoy demonizing hospital staff, why would they ever want to be admitted to a hospital?
Not to mention that hospital COVID care will undoubtedly involve a few invasive treatment procedures, and God help us if we inject their bodily shrines to self-worship with medicines made by conspiratorial pharmaceutical companies and administered by complicit doctors and nurses.
Cutting off health care to anti-vaxxers may sound heartless and draconian.
But fear not, I have the ideal name for policy that eliminates coverage to these self-professed freedom fighters: The Darwin’s Helping Hand Initiative.
Tim Simard, West Kelowna
Concentrate on the election issues, not distractions
Dear Editor:
The irresponsible, foul-mouthed, anti-Trudeau campaign disrupters are a distraction our drama-savvy PM will try to manipulate for his advantage.
Like the chameleon he is, Justin Trudeau will no doubt paint on a new face and play the part of a heroic champion of democracy.
He might even go out of his way to provoke a confrontation so he can reprise the role his father played in 1968, when Pierre Trudeau faced down a rock-throwing gang of separatists during Montreal’s 1968 St-Jean-Baptiste parade.
Pierre’s performance was genuine; Justin’s will be contrived.
The more people focus on the actions of small, angry, anti-democratic mobs, the less time they have to review the dismal track record and the numerous character flaws of Justin Trudeau.
Just stop and think about his unfulfilled promises: his government’s lack of transparency, his dearth of integrity, his pseudo-feminism, his flagrant disregard for taxpayer money, his bungled preparations for the pandemic, his inability to deal with the chaos in the leadership of our Armed Forces, his initial, disinterested response to the Afghan tragedy and his selfish reasons for calling a snap election.
There are many more: the SNC-Lavalin scandal, the WE scandal, the Caribbean Christmas junket, etc.
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon
Voter is proud to support valley’s incumbent MPs
Dear Editor:
In Kelowna, voters are fortunate to have two excellent MPs who could well have important roles in a future Conservative government. The path ahead after Covid is going to be a difficult one and we need MPs who understand financial responsibility. We need new government programs for the recovery but we also need to ensure that we get value for money.
When Trudeau planned to give the WE organization over $900 million to spend on a program to help students with volunteer opportunities, we knew we had an accountability problem. When we found out that Trudeau’s mother and brother had been paid for speaking at various WE events, we realized that we had a much bigger issue. And Trudeau said that there was no problem with that; he simply doesn’t understand the need to be accountable. Canada cannot afford that kind of spending. Dan Albas and Tracy Gray have a track record of doing research on government spending. They will look after our money.
People are asking why Trudeau called this election and the lack of a good answer is damaging his support. Canada has had minority governments before and often they work very well. It usually means that the largest party is in power but they need to consult with other parties before legislation is passed. That works well as the requirement to listen to other views brings a better result than “I know best”. Unfortunately Trudeau believes that his opinion is the only one that counts. He may be a good person but he is a poor Prime Minister. His biggest failure is his inability to respect alternative opinions. So he called an election to get a majority so he doesn’t need to listen to other parties. Voters realize that is not a good reason for the expense of an election.
As MPs, Dan Albas and Tracy Gray have been diligent at dealing with issues in their constituencies. They both had a good education, when they served as Councillors in our local governments. They understood local issues then and they understand them now, as MPs. We should be proud to have these two individuals to represent us.
Eric Hall, Kelowna
Message to all Christians: get vaccinated
Dear Editor:
Jesus said, “For when I was hungry, thirsty, a stranger, naked, sick, and in prison, you cared for me.”
He said that when we do these things for others, we are doing them for him. The two great commandments of our faith are: “You shall love the Lord God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind, and your neighbour as yourself.”
This love of God, combined with selflessness, has been a core teaching of the faith throughout the centuries; so, if you saw someone being threatened with severe injury or death, and you had the power to help, would you not come to that person’s aid? I believe most followers of Jesus would, even if it involved some risk to themselves.
In this world-wide pandemic, you have the power to make a difference. You have an opportunity to demonstrate love for your neighbour by getting vaccinated and doing everything in your power to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to those more vulnerable than yourself.
If you are medically able to get the vaccine, I encourage you to get vaccinated. If you are unable get vaccinated, you can still do your part by carefully following Public Health Orders for the sake of those around you.
Who in our society puts themselves on the line every day to show mercy and compassion in caring for strangers? First on the list has to be our health-care workers and first responders. Right now they are feeling burned out, discouraged, and disrespected. They are the people who will be there for you, for me, and for our loved ones if we get sick or injured. They deserve our support and respect regardless of anyone’s political perspective. I encourage you to find ways to encourage them.
Rev. Bruce Chamberlayne, Kelowna
Emai: letters@ok.bc.ca